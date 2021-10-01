who-are-the-top-20-facebook-users-and-where-are-they?

Facebook is today the largest social media conglomerate on the planet: Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Workplace, Portal +, Novi, in addition to the network that gave rise to everything. But when returning to February 2, 2006, Facebook’s official release date, how many people believed in the idea?

It is worth remembering that at that time founder Mark Zuckerberg was just a student who was trying to raise funds from his more affluent friends to fund the project of what would years later become the largest platform for social interactions in the world.

Do you have any idea who they were 16 first people to join Facebook? Where are these figures who believed in the proposal and created an account on the recently launched TheFacebook.com?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 18. Joe Green

How did you join Facebook?

Joe Green has been involved with Facebook since the beginning, when the network was still called Face Mash and was aimed at students on the Harvard University campus. At the time, this project was something to talk about because it exposed the students to the analysis of visitors, in order to define who was the prettiest.

The repercussion was so great that it caused problems for everyone, which prompted Green’s father, a professor at the University of California (UCLA), to veto any further work with Zuckerberg. Roommates, the friendship has been maintained over the years and Joe can closely follow the emergence of the social network.

Joe Green was Zuckerberg’s roommate (Picture: Screenshot/Canaltech)

When the founder asked him to run the Facebook business, he refused. The position would have guaranteed something between 4 and 6% of the company, which would generate a wealth of approximately US$ 21 billions in current values. He did win some shares for acting as a consultant, but became a co-founder of Causes and NationBuilder, companies that other early Facebook users supported.

What he currently does: He is co-founder of the Psychedelic Science Funders Collaborative (PSFC), in 2015; co-founder and chairman of the board of Treehouse; co-chairman of the board of Or Halev, a Jewish meditation center, and has supported MAPS and the Usona Institute. He is also an angel investor in several startups, such as Asana, Dropbox, FabFitFun, Fin, Lyft, Shift, Manny’s and Once Upon a Farm. 18. Eduardo Saverin

How did you join Facebook?

Coming from a wealthy family, Saverin was one of Zuckerberg’s friends with better financial conditions. The Brazilian helped him finance the company in its early days and contributed to Facebook’s first ad strategies.

During his first year at Harvard, Saverin met his fellow graduate student of sophomore Mark Zuckerberg. Even friends ended up having a legal dispute resolved years later in an out-of-court settlement — due to a confidentiality agreement, the terms were never disclosed.

(Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) In July 2021, became the richest Brazilian in the world according to the magazine’s ranking of billionaires Forbes, with a fortune estimated at more than R$ 94 billion. What does he currently do: Saverin has lived in Singapore since 2004 and has shares of Facebook, in addition to having earned the right to proclaim himself co-founder of the network. After leaving the US, he started to dedicate himself to his investments in startups, but since 2015, works at B Capital Group, a venture capital fund of which he is co-founder. 12. Ebonie Hazle How did you join Facebook? Hazle was a Harvard student between 760 and 1024 , where he met Mark Zuckerberg and Chris Hughes during this period. She became friends with both of them and has been registered on the site since the day of its launch, but did not participate in the process of creating the network. Ebonie has been on Facebook since launch (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you currently do: Ebonie was part of the Harvard ballet team, but dropped out and went to study law. He worked at some law firms in the New York area before joining First Long Island Investors, in 2009, as Deputy General Counsel, a position she holds until today.

14. Alana V. Brown

How did you join Facebook? Alana attended Harvard to get her MBA, where she got to know the social network. She was friends with Samyr Laine, the th person on Facebook, although he had no connection with any of the creators.

Before, she was known as Alana Davis, but she got married and adopted her husband’s last name (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you currently do: He holds the position of Principal Business Development & Product Partnerships at Google, in addition to being a member of the Hustle Fund, an organization of angel investors. He previously worked at the Walt Disney Company and the CBS TV network.

14. David Hammer

How did you join Facebook?

Hammer was a computer science student at Harvard and friends with other members of the Facebook team: Mark Kaganovich, Kang-Xing Jin, Andrei Boros, and Chris Hughes. He met Zuckerberg through these people and even worked with them in the early days of the social network, analyzing usage statistics to help in decision making.

Hammer even worked in the early days of social networking (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) What you are currently doing: Hammer graduated from Harvard and went to work as a product manager at Google. Today he is SVP of Products and a researcher at Hawkfish LLC, a technology company dedicated to analyzing data for political campaigns. 12. David Jakus How did you join Facebook? David Jakus is probably the example of betting on a new service, since he was the first person registered on the network who had no connection with the creators. He was a Harvard student and graduated from 2009, in the course of Social Studies. One of the few who stopped using the social network: the last update was on 2006 (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you currently do: After graduating from college, moved to New York and currently works as Legal Adviser at Roivant Sciences.

12. Colin Jackson

How did you join Facebook?

Jackson learned of Facebook through friends of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity, of which Mark Zuckerberg was also a member. He graduated in Biochemistry at Harvard, but later studied Medicine at Tufts University, in Massachusetts.

(Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What he is currently doing: Jackson seems to have moved far away from the digital environment, since he hasn’t updates your Facebook profile since 2002 and does not have an account in other services. His last known job was as a researcher at Rockefeller University. . Kang-Xing Jin

How did you join Facebook? Kang-Xing Jin attended Harvard and took two courses with Mark Zuckerberg: Intelligent Machines and Introduction to Computational Theory. He worked on Facebook while they were both at university, which is why he became friends with the other founders and one of the first members of the social network.

One of the few examples on the list that built a career on Facebook itself (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you currently do: Jin returned to Facebook when he finished his studies in Computer Science in 2002, where he holds the current position of Head of Health since 2012. Before, he was director and vice president of several sectors of the company, especially those focused on engineering. Since 2015, is a member of the board of Chalkbeat, a non-governmental organization that works to improve education in the United States.

. Sarah Goodin

How did you join Facebook?

Goodin was the first woman to register on the site. She was friends with Samyr Laine, one of the members of the social network’s creative team, who shared a room with Zuckerberg and soon told Sarah about Facebook.

She no longer has a Facebook profile, only LinkedIn ( photo) and Instagram (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Current status: Goodin graduated in Psychology at 906 at Harvard University, but shifted his focus to design, where he took technical and master’s courses. As a result, she moved to San Francisco and works with communication: today she is a Senior UX Designer at the company Daylight.

10. Samyr Laine

How did you join Facebook?

Laine was Zuckerberg’s roommate, but their circles of friends were very different — they say he was the one who convinced friends Sarah and Alana to join the site. Laine practiced athletics and although he had a very different profile from his friend, he used to spend nights playing PlayStation with the co-founder of Facebook.

With an athlete profile, Laine was very different from Zuckerberg and his troupe (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you currently do: Laine became a successful athlete and even competed in the Olympics in 2009 is on 2009. After ending his career, he continued in the sports area and became Director of Competitions at Major League Soccer (MLS), the “CBF of the United States”. Today, he is SVP of Operations and Strategy at WestBrook, as well as an author, speaker and philanthropist.

. Zach Bercu

How did you join Facebook?

Bercu learned about Facebook through his friends from the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity, in which Zuckerberg was a member. He studied Psychology at Harvard and was friends with one of the first members of the social network, Collin Jackson.

Today, Bercu is a doctor in New York and a professor (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you are currently doing:

After completing his studies at Harvard, Bercu spent a year in Israel and graduated in Medicine from Emory University. He currently works as a director at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, in addition to being an associate professor in the Department of Radiology at Emory. 9. Manuel Antonio Aguilar

How did you join Facebook?

“Tono” Aguilar got to know Facebook thanks to his roommate Mark Kaganovich, who was studying classes with Zuckerberg. He had no participation in the creation of the network or relationship with the founders.

(Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What he currently does:

He graduated from 1024 in the Astronomy and Physics course at Harvard and took a master’s degree in the same area right after. Today, Aguilar lives in Guatemala, where he founded CASSA, a sustainable construction company focused on homes, schools and businesses.

8. Andrei Boros

How did you join Facebook? He was also friends with Mark Kaganovich and David Hammer, both members of the network. He was a Harvard student and graduated in Economics in the year of . Boros no longer has a Facebook profile (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) Which currently: Boros currently lives in London, where he works in the area of ​​investment portfolio management at Capstone Investment Advisors 7. Mark Kaganovich How did you join Facebook? Kaganovich took some courses with Zuckerberg at Harvard, but was friends with David Hammer, who knew many of Facebook’s early members. In an interview with BuzzFeed, he even said that Zuckerberg bothered him to put a photo on the network’s profile, which he eventually did. As well as his friends, Mark also no longer has a Facebook profile (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) Current status: Kaganovich finished his post-doctorate in Generitca at Stanford University in 2015. He is the founder and CEO of SolveBio, a software company focused on the pharmaceutical industry. 6. Colin Kelly How did you join Facebook? Colin studied at Harvard and was friends with Colin Jackson and David Hammer, probably from the same group that signed up for the network at the same time. (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) What you are currently doing: Kelly is Vice President of Corporate Development at Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Previously, he served as an attorney in the “Windsor v. United States” case, a lawsuit that prevents same-sex couples from being discriminated against on federal benefits. 5. Andrew McCollum

How did you join Facebook?

McCollum studied Operating Systems with Mark Zuckerberg and was the one who designed the first Facebook logo — at the time called TheFacebook.com.

Although he worked at the beginning of Facebook, McCollum no longer has an active profile (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

What you currently do:

Andrew worked as an engineer for Facebook between 906 and 2004. Today he has his own company, called Philo, a television channel streaming app.

4. Arie Hasit

How did you join Facebook?

Hasit was the first non-founder to join Facebook: he knew Chris Hughes and Zuckerberg. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Hasit revealed that the birthday notifications were his idea and that Zuckerberg implemented it the day after he commented on it.