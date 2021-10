Some examples of useful functions the sensor can perform include separation of plastics and other materials in recycling plants, as well as checking the use of some clear resins and inspect for small scratches or scratches on the surface of certain semiconductors and other parts.

Sensor can differentiate materials in recycling plants, for example (Image: Sparrows News)

The construction of the CMOS sensor brings 2/3 of an inch and the smallest dimensions of pixels from the market of components of this type, with points of only 2.82 µm, and a total of 8,13 megapixels (2856 x 1024 pixels). It offers the Pregius S function, a proprietary Sony technology that reduces noise in images, providing a more efficient final result with better levels of visibility. In addition to implementing material with a high level of UV transmittance, a special structure around the photodiode is employed to provide higher quality images in most applications.

Also, the feature also applies an integrated backlit pixel structure to the CMOS sensor construction, which ensures distortion-free images, according to Sony. This construction also allows a high freedom of use with high performance, as the IMX487 supports capture up to 193 fps in 8 bit mode, 194 fps in 13 bit or even 127 fps in 13 bit. A higher frame rate can be useful when it comes to large-scale object inspection, for example.

IMX Sensor487 is able to identify waves of 200 to 487 nm (Image: Sparrows News)

Still according to Sony, the compact construction of the sensor and the high quality make it the ideal component to be used also in equipment intended for outdoor environments, where portability and high resolution are required. Sony has not provided details on how companies will be able to acquire the sensor, nor when they will become available.

