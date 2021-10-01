general-motors-introduces-new-linux-based-car-operating-system

General Motors has taken an important step towards making its cars more connected and smarter. The automaker announced the creation of Ultifi, a Linux-based vehicle operating system that will give automobiles more digital capabilities for internet connection, direct user relationship and interconnection with mobility ecosystems.

Analysis | Chevrolet Bolt is the most rational electric car available in Brazil

Analysis | Chevrolet S High Country brings brute strength with technological refinements

Analysis | Chevrolet Equinox is the ideal SUV for connected families

With the Ultifi, GM car owners will have numerous facilities, such as the possibility from downloading apps for in-car use, releasing features and options for the vehicle, such as increased battery reach capacity, unlocking autonomous driving functions and even some mechanical improvements that can be made via upgrade

over the air.

Uttifi’s functionality is based on the Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), GM’s advanced electrical architecture. VIP-enabled vehicles today provide remote update capability, increased data storage, robust cybersecurity, and lightning-fast processing power. In addition, the automaker’s engineers will share the mother software in a new centralized layer that acts as a powerful hub for vehicle systems.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Chevrolet Cars will be more connected and “personal” (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)