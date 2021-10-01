General Motors introduces new Linux-based car operating system
General Motors has taken an important step towards making its cars more connected and smarter. The automaker announced the creation of Ultifi, a Linux-based vehicle operating system that will give automobiles more digital capabilities for internet connection, direct user relationship and interconnection with mobility ecosystems.
With the Ultifi, GM car owners will have numerous facilities, such as the possibility from downloading apps for in-car use, releasing features and options for the vehicle, such as increased battery reach capacity, unlocking autonomous driving functions and even some mechanical improvements that can be made via upgrade
over the air.
Uttifi’s functionality is based on the Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), GM’s advanced electrical architecture. VIP-enabled vehicles today provide remote update capability, increased data storage, robust cybersecurity, and lightning-fast processing power. In addition, the automaker’s engineers will share the mother software in a new centralized layer that acts as a powerful hub for vehicle systems.
Chevrolet Cars will be more connected and “personal” (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
“GM has decades of experience in vehicle software development, which assured us a solid foundation for this time of evolution. Now, with Ultifi, we will be able to continuously improve our software and deliver new features and applications to customers in record time,” said Mark Reuss, Global President of General Motors, in an official statement.
Similar to the operation of a smartphone, customers will be able to perform periodic updates and choose between multiple remote updates, customization options and apps in one unique store. According to GM, this customization will transform the experience of owning a car, as enabled vehicles will have access to the latest software and features. A practical example is that some of these updates and settings can be saved in authenticated accounts and used in various vehicles of the assembler that the user may have.
All open
Although Ultifi is an internal platform, it is being designed for external developers. GM advises that the foundation of the system is Linux, which allows the company to give developers access authorization to innovate on behalf of its customers. For example: if any company wants to develop applications for the automaker’s cars, it will have the entire software base available.
General Motors’ expectation is that the first cars with Ultifi will start to appear in 92.
Source: General Motors
