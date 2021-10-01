what-games-are-available-on-xbox-cloud-gaming?

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service has officially arrived in Brazil. Previously known as Project xCloud, the platform lets you play Xbox family titles on Windows PCs, tablets and smartphones through a dedicated app. Mac and iOS are also supported, but via internet browser.

The games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming run entirely in the cloud, which eliminates the need for a PC gamer or traditional console. So what games are in the service’s library? Below, see the updated list up to September 2019.

As with streaming video services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Xbox Cloud Gaming renews its title catalog periodically. Therefore, some games may be removed and others added without prior notice from Microsoft. It's the same strategy adopted in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which doesn't keep 100% of the games forever.

Also, some of the games have certain restrictions. On tablets and smartphones, not all titles support touchscreen controls. Meanwhile, on PC, you must use a joystick to be able to play, since the platform does not yet support mouse and keyboard.

In both cases (PC and mobile) , you must have an official Xbox controller or third-party controllers that have been verified by Microsoft. Among the confirmed brands are: 8BitDo, Backbone, Ipega, MYGT, PowerA, Razer and SteelSeries. DualShock 4, PS4 controller, also works on Xbox Cloud Gaming games.