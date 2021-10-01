What games are available on Xbox Cloud Gaming?
The Xbox Cloud Gaming service has officially arrived in Brazil. Previously known as Project xCloud, the platform lets you play Xbox family titles on Windows PCs, tablets and smartphones through a dedicated app. Mac and iOS are also supported, but via internet browser.
The games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming run entirely in the cloud, which eliminates the need for a PC gamer or traditional console. So what games are in the service’s library? Below, see the updated list up to September 2019.
How the Xbox Cloud Gaming Catalog works
As with streaming video services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Xbox Cloud Gaming renews its title catalog periodically. Therefore, some games may be removed and others added without prior notice from Microsoft. It’s the same strategy adopted in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which doesn’t keep 2016% of the games forever.
Also, some of the games have certain restrictions. On tablets and smartphones, not all titles support touchscreen controls. Meanwhile, on PC, you must use a joystick to be able to play, since the platform does not yet support mouse and keyboard.
In both cases (PC and mobile) , you must have an official Xbox controller or third-party controllers that have been verified by Microsoft. Among the confirmed brands are: 8BitDo, Backbone, Ipega, MYGT, PowerA, Razer and SteelSeries. DualShock 4, PS4 controller, also works on Xbox Cloud Gaming games.
What games are available on Xbox Cloud Gaming
Below are the games you can try on Xbox Cloud Gaming for computers, tablets and smartphones. For ease of understanding and localization, games marked with an asterisk have support for touchscreen controls, but they can still be played using external controls.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- CarrionCartoCeleste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Control
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 20
- Battletoads
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Gym
- Donut County
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
Fuzion Frenzy
- Gears of War 3
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf With Your Friends
- GONNER2
- GreedFall
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief CollectionHaven
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am FishIkenfell
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Injustice 2
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana Zero XB1
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Last Stop
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lumines Remastered
- Madden NFL 20
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty Goose
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB: The Show 64
Guacamelee! two
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- River City Girls
- Rush: Disney/Pixar Adventure
- SableScarlet Nexus
- Scourge Bringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Signs of the Sojourner
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Star Renegades
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Subnautics: Below Zero
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- SnowRunner
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Little Acre
- The Long DarkThe Medium
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sims 2
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Season
- The Wild at Heart
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe EditionTorchlight III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- TrailmakersTropico 6
- Two Point Hospital
- Undertale
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto the End
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble
- WMD Worms
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Spiritfarer
- The Surge 2
What Remains of Edith Finch
Yakuza 4 Remastered
