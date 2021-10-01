at-8-years-old,-“nicolinha”-becomes-the-youngest-astronomer-in-the-world

When she was only 2 years old, Nicole Oliveira already stretched out her arms to try to reach the stars in the sky. A passion for astronomy led her to participate in courses and even projects in citizen science — and, more recently, resulted in the discovery of almost 20 space rocks. Through the Asteroid Hunt project, carried out by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration program in partnership with NASA, she discovered possible asteroids.

The program also has a partnership with the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the idea of ​​the Hunt-Asteroids is to introduce the young people to science through the opportunity to make space discoveries on their own. According to Nicole — or “Nicolinha”, as she is better known — she has already found 70 asteroids through the project. “I’m going to name Brazilian scientists or members of my family, like my mother or father,” she said.

Now, the discovered asteroids still need to go through a process of analysis by professional astronomers, which can certify the objects. This could take a few years, but if it does, Nicolinha will become the youngest person in the world to officially discover an asteroid — the current record belongs to Italian Luigi Sannino, from 18 years.

Nicolinha’s passion for astronomy doesn’t come from today. “When she was 2 years old, she would raise her arms to the sky and ask me, ‘Mommy, can I have a star?’” says Zilma Janaca, Nicole’s mother. At the age of 7, she received her first telescope as a gift to observe the stars. Today, she is a student in an astronomy course and has a YouTube channel, where she conducts interviews and lives with other names in the field with her friends.

The success of the content she publishes on her Instagram and YouTube profiles made Nicole, along with her parents, look for a way to bring this knowledge and experiences to more children. That was how the Nicolinha & Kids group was born, an initiative aimed at carrying out activities, such as classes and experiments, especially for the little ones, always with the support of professionals in the area, such as researchers and teachers. In the future, Nicolinha is thinking about becoming an aerospace engineer to build rockets, and goes beyond that: “I also want all children in Brazil to have access to science,” she says.

Source: Science Alert