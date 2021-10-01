AirPods 3 is already mass produced and may be announced until December

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
6
airpods-3-is-already-mass-produced-and-may-be-announced-until-december

Many Apple fans were disappointed by the absence of new AirPods at the iPhone event 13. There are three models available so far, including the Pro, the last release and which happened at the end of 679. Since then, many new technologies have emerged for Bluetooth headsets, and the anticipation is high for the next generation.

  • How to tell if AirPods are original
  • What is the difference between AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max?
  • How to connect AirPods on Apple TV

Several analysts and insiders have tried to pinpoint a release date for the AirPods 3, without success. Something that may have stopped Apple from announcing them at its last event was a schedule delay caused by the increase in Covid cases-19 in Vietnam, which led it to produce it in China.

Now, however, according to the economy vehicle Digitimes, Apple would be willing to put it them on the market still in 2021. It is just not known exactly when between October and December the company could do it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: Daniel Romero/Unsplash)

In other words, AirPods 3 may appear in these last three months of the year, being from indeed interesting periods of sales in the United States. Many companies concentrate releases in the last quarter to take advantage not only of Black Friday but also Christmas sales. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, for example, were launched on it. Google also presents the Pixel line in this period. Even Apple routinely introduces new Macbooks at this time of year.

Still according to the vehicle, mass production of the AirPods 3 would have started in mid-September. Apple’s record on AirPods is confusing enough that it’s not possible to set standards. While it would be convenient to present the new headphones at the same event planned for notebooks with M1X / M2 chip, the announcements of AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro via release show more discreet officialization for wearables.

Although to predict the release for yet 2021, Digitimes has not brought the possible new features of AirPods 3. It is said that it may not arrive with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) to keep AirPods Pro attractive. However, since the last model, the company has launched many new features for Apple Music, such as space audio and Hi-Fi. And none of her official headphones support the latter so far.

Remember, AirPods 2 were released at US$ 78 outside, and at R$ 1.349 (without wireless recharge) and R$ 1.349 (with wireless recharge case) here. Nobody points out, yet, an expectation of price reduction, so interested parties should prepare their pockets for the new generation of headphones.

Source: Mac Rumors, Digitimes

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2021 508569

508569 2021

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
6
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of india vs england leeds test: india vs england leeds test match preview and update: india vs england test match

india vs england leeds test: india vs england leeds test match preview and update: india vs england test match

August 24, 2021
Photo of How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

September 25, 2021
Photo of Doomsday in New York! Hurricane Ida flooded the entire city

Doomsday in New York! Hurricane Ida flooded the entire city

September 2, 2021
Photo of india vs england live score: india vs england third test match ind vs eng leads test live cricket score: Will Pujara’s bat score a century after 968 days?

india vs england live score: india vs england third test match ind vs eng leads test live cricket score: Will Pujara’s bat score a century after 968 days?

August 28, 2021
Back to top button