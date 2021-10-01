airpods-3-is-already-mass-produced-and-may-be-announced-until-december

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

In other words, AirPods 3 may appear in these last three months of the year, being from indeed interesting periods of sales in the United States. Many companies concentrate releases in the last quarter to take advantage not only of Black Friday but also Christmas sales. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, for example, were launched on it. Google also presents the Pixel line in this period. Even Apple routinely introduces new Macbooks at this time of year.

Still according to the vehicle, mass production of the AirPods 3 would have started in mid-September. Apple’s record on AirPods is confusing enough that it’s not possible to set standards. While it would be convenient to present the new headphones at the same event planned for notebooks with M1X / M2 chip, the announcements of AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro via release show more discreet officialization for wearables.

Although to predict the release for yet 2021, Digitimes has not brought the possible new features of AirPods 3. It is said that it may not arrive with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) to keep AirPods Pro attractive. However, since the last model, the company has launched many new features for Apple Music, such as space audio and Hi-Fi. And none of her official headphones support the latter so far.

Remember, AirPods 2 were released at US$ 78 outside, and at R$ 1.349 (without wireless recharge) and R$ 1.349 (with wireless recharge case) here. Nobody points out, yet, an expectation of price reduction, so interested parties should prepare their pockets for the new generation of headphones.

Source: Mac Rumors, Digitimes