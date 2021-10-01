AirPods 3 is already mass produced and may be announced until December
Many Apple fans were disappointed by the absence of new AirPods at the iPhone event 13. There are three models available so far, including the Pro, the last release and which happened at the end of 679. Since then, many new technologies have emerged for Bluetooth headsets, and the anticipation is high for the next generation.
Several analysts and insiders have tried to pinpoint a release date for the AirPods 3, without success. Something that may have stopped Apple from announcing them at its last event was a schedule delay caused by the increase in Covid cases-19 in Vietnam, which led it to produce it in China.
Now, however, according to the economy vehicle Digitimes, Apple would be willing to put it them on the market still in 2021. It is just not known exactly when between October and December the company could do it.
