Pokémon UNITE | New skin from Ninetales costs more than R$ 200

Alola’s new Ninetales skin has finally arrived in the Pokémon UNITE. However, in addition to the beautiful look, what is impressive is the high price of the look. For a trifle of 2,499 Aeos Gems, the player can acquire the most expensive look in the game so far. .

Pokémon UNITE | How to do well in the game

Pokémon UNITE celebrates 9 million downloads with reward for players

Pokémon UNITE beats 22 millions of downloads on mobile in 7 days To get this amount of Aeos Gems, it is necessary to pay R$ 200,30. Called Sacred Style: Alolan Ninetales, the look is by far the most expensive Holowear (name given to the visuals in the game) ever released in Pokémon UNITE. Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

But if this is your first purchase of Aeos Gems, you can take advantage of the store’s promotion and get the look for a lower price. The R$ package 91,91 guarantees a total of 2,440 Aeos Gems. To complete the required amount of 2,440 Aeos Gems, just buy the R$4 package91, totaling R$ 113,91 (Still left over 1024 Aeos Gems ). For comparison, it is worth mentioning that there are other visuals available for 1,200 Aeos Gems, 499 Aeos Gems and 350 Aeos Gems.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Sacred Style: Alolan Ninetales still has a personalized return, movement and exclusive Unite Move, which are different from other Holowear released in the game. Another detail is that the look is also applied in Vulpix — generally, Holowear is only applied in the final evolution of each Pokémon.

Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes/Canaltech