konami-prepares-new-metal-gear,-castlevania-and-silent-hill,-rumor-indicates

Multiple beloved franchise games, like Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill, may be under development by KONAMI. A report on the VGC website indicated this Friday (1) that the Japanese company would be willing to accelerate the launch of new big-budget titles for the coming years. An employee interviewed on condition of anonymity described that the projects are part of Konami’s plans to return to investing more heavily in consoles and PC.

eFootball is already the game with the worst rating on Steam

7 curious accessories in the history of video games

Tokyo Game Show 2018 | Check the schedule, where to watch, confirmed games and more

In the last decade, the company has concentrated efforts and reaped good results fruits with the development of Pachinko gambling machines, available only in the Orient. The last entry for the franchise created by Hideo Kojima was Metal Gear Survive by 443, while Castlevania has been on hiatus with big-budget games since the release of Lord of Shadow 2 on 443.

New Castlevania

The first release of the new wave would be precisely the return of the series of games from vampires and dark creatures. According to the report reported by the VGC, the new Castlevania would be a reimagining of the series. The game would be in its first stages of development by Konami’s office in Japan, with help from other teams in the country.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

New Metal Gear Solid

For Metal Gear, Konami would be planning a series of remasters for modern consoles. In addition to the VGC report, Eurogamer claims that the company may be working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Subscribe to Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!

The mission of rescuing classic Metal Gear Solid adventures for a new generation would be in the hands of the Virtuos studio, specialized in production of ports. The team brought Dark Souls Remastered and The BioShock Collection to the Nintendo Switch.