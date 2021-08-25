Condolence message from Turkey to Venezuela for those who lost their lives in the flood

In a written statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was expressed with deep sadness that many people lost their lives due to floods and landslides caused by torrential rains in Merida in the western part of Venezuela.

The statement included the following statements:

“We convey our condolences to the friendly people and government of Venezuela, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in the flood disaster, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”