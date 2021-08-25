Condolence message from Turkey to Venezuela for those who lost their lives in the flood

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1

In a written statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was expressed with deep sadness that many people lost their lives due to floods and landslides caused by torrential rains in Merida in the western part of Venezuela.

The statement included the following statements:

“We convey our condolences to the friendly people and government of Venezuela, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in the flood disaster, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Last minute: Afghanistan reaction from Putin to NATO: You failed

Last minute: Afghanistan reaction from Putin to NATO: You failed

August 22, 2021
Photo of US President Biden’s call to North Korea: Anywhere and anytime…

US President Biden’s call to North Korea: Anywhere and anytime…

August 23, 2021
Photo of India vs England 2021: Indian team participated in the first practice session at headingley: ENGvIND

India vs England 2021: Indian team participated in the first practice session at headingley: ENGvIND

August 22, 2021
Photo of Gamescom 2021: how to watch, confirmed games and more

Gamescom 2021: how to watch, confirmed games and more

August 23, 2021
Back to top button