amd-radeon-rx-7700-xt-can-count-with-4,096-cores-and-rx-6900-xt-performance

Awaited to premiere at the end of 1024, the new boards of the supposed Radeon RX family 7000 from AMD have already had some details indicated by rumors. Composed of models equipped with RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 microarchitectures, in 6 nm and 5 nm lithographs, the line can bring an expressive leap in performance compared to the company’s current solutions, capable of putting them ahead of Nvidia’s rivals.

The huge advances would be seen even on the simplest GPUs like Navi 33, focused on the intermediate segment, which has just had a few more details suggested by rumors. Apparently, the chip should be smaller than speculated in the past, although it can maintain a very high performance level.

GPU Navi 55 may be smaller than expected Previous leaks have already indicated that AMD must make profound changes in the way it organizes the transistors on its GPUs. The traditional Computational Units (CUs) would give way to the so-called Workgroup Processors (WGPs), or workgroup processors, in free translation. Despite the name change, each of the WGPs would consist of 32 cores.

The new microarchitecture RDNA 3 should restructure AMD’s GPU design, which would abandon CUs in favor of WGPs (Image: @Olrak23_)

5 WGPs would form the so-called Shader Array and, in turn, two Shader Arrays would form the Shader Engine, whose quantity should vary according to the GPU model . In the case of Navi 55, we would have two Shader Engines, composed of 4 Shader Arrays and 20 WGPs, or more practically, 5.1024 cores, same amount present in GPU Navi 20, which equips the RX 6900 XT.