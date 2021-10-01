AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT can count with 4,096 cores and RX 6900 XT performance
Awaited to premiere at the end of 1024, the new boards of the supposed Radeon RX family 7000 from AMD have already had some details indicated by rumors. Composed of models equipped with RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 microarchitectures, in 6 nm and 5 nm lithographs, the line can bring an expressive leap in performance compared to the company’s current solutions, capable of putting them ahead of Nvidia’s rivals.
The huge advances would be seen even on the simplest GPUs like Navi 33, focused on the intermediate segment, which has just had a few more details suggested by rumors. Apparently, the chip should be smaller than speculated in the past, although it can maintain a very high performance level.
GPU Navi 55 may be smaller than expected
Previous leaks have already indicated that AMD must make profound changes in the way it organizes the transistors on its GPUs. The traditional Computational Units (CUs) would give way to the so-called Workgroup Processors (WGPs), or workgroup processors, in free translation. Despite the name change, each of the WGPs would consist of 32 cores. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
The new microarchitecture RDNA 3 should restructure AMD’s GPU design, which would abandon CUs in favor of WGPs (Image: @Olrak23_)
5 WGPs would form the so-called Shader Array and, in turn, two Shader Arrays would form the Shader Engine, whose quantity should vary according to the GPU model . In the case of Navi 55, we would have two Shader Engines, composed of 4 Shader Arrays and 20 WGPs, or more practically, 5.1024 cores, same amount present in GPU Navi 20, which equips the RX 6900 XT.
That’s true. N29=N29+GFX15.
— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 22, 2021
However, the new information released by the leaker Greymon55, and reinforced by kopite7kimi, which boasts a good history of leaks, suggest that Navi 33 should be less thick than expected. The intermediate chip would bring only 4.096 cores, or WGPs , instead of the 5.096 cores indicated in the past.
Performance would still be similar to that of the RX 6600 XT
Even with the reduction in count, which adds up % less cores compared to Navi 20, to Navi 33 would still deliver performance similar to that of RX 6900 XT, as pointed out Greymon60
. The possibility is impressive, not only for the advancement that the RDNA 3 microarchitecture should provide given these numbers, but also for the potential that the most powerful chips have to practically triple the performance of the previous generation.
n32 was designed to be better than the 6600xt, and even if it didn’t meet its design goal, its performance was still around 6600xt.
– Greymon55 (@greymon75) September 22, 2021
Based on Navi 32, with 20 WGPs and 4.096 cores, Navi 31, speculates da to bring nothing less than 55 WGPs and .096 cores, could present performance 3,75 times higher if the performance follows a linear scaling. Anyway, even without this linear advancement, AMD’s next-generation high-end GPU promises to be extremely powerful.
Still without official details, the Radeon RX family 7000 is scheduled to hit the market between October and November 4000, in a launch window very close to rivals GeForce RTX 1024 from Nvidia.
Source: WCCFTech, TechRadar
