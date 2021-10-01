apple-tv+-invests-heavily-in-thriller-starring-brad-pitt-and-george-clooney

This week Apple signed another strong contract for Apple TV+, guaranteeing the distribution rights to the streaming of the new movie by Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Still untitled and unreleased, the thriller is directed by Jon Watts, one of the three most recent Spider-Man features, and is also expected to hit theaters.

What are the most popular movies and series on Netflix? Platform reveals

Eddie Murphy signs with Amazon for 3 more exclusive movies

I Know What You Did Last Summer gets official trailer; watch

According to information from the international press, the company would have signed a check for a few tens of millions of dollars to guarantee the film’s exclusivity, which is still in pre-production. In the story, Clooney and Pitt enter a collision course as two thugs who prefer to work alone and end up with the same mission.

By obtaining the distribution rights, Apple would have also left victorious in a negotiation that involved other big names in streaming, such as Netflix and Amazon. Renowned studios such as Sony, Annapurna, Lionsgate, Universal, Warner and MGM would also have been part of a deal with at least a dozen participants, with the highest bidder taking the “package” of film distribution and then digital of the feature.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The union of Watts, Pitt and Clooney joins other heavyweight productions that Apple has secured in recent months, entitled to Emancipation, by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and Will Smith (I Am Legend); Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorcese (The Irish) and with Leonardo DiCaprio ( Titanic) and Robert De Niro (The Godfather); and Raymond and Ray, with Ethan Hawke (Gatacca) and Ewan McGregor (Star Wars). And these are just a few examples.

2008

As if the names alone didn’t attract attention, it’s worth remembering that the two actors, and also great friends, haven’t appeared together on screen since 2008, when they starred in Burn After Reading , by the Coen Brothers (above). Before, the partnership was celebrated from Eleven Men and a Secret, from 2001, which had two sequences.