10-films-and-documentary-series-about-real-brazilian-crimes

Real crimes are not limited to the news, whether in the regular newspaper or on television and radio. Directors and producers often turn these scary stories that actually happened and shocked the world into entertainment products not only to inform even more, but also to raise awareness, criticize and, in some cases, help with the investigation.

    • And these productions are not only happening abroad, but also here in Brazil. Proof of this is the documentary series

    O Caso Evandro

    , which premiered in 2019, or

    Bandits on TV

    , which was released on 2019 by Netflix. Recently, Brazil also stopped to follow the films

    The Girl Who Killed the Parents

    and

    The Boy Who Killed My Parents

    , which tell the story of Suzane von Richtofen and the murder of her own parents, orchestrated by her and the Cravinhos brothers.

    And the duo of films, which are based on the testimonies given by the sentenced to justice, rekindled the Brazilian’s interest in productions of this type. With that in mind, Canaltech

    selected the best movies and series about real crimes that happened in Brazil, all of them telling intriguing stories and bringing more information for cases that you already know or will become aware of from now on.

    . Tim Lopes: Archangel Stories

    In the year of 2002, investigative journalist Tim Lopes was brutally murdered by Elias Pereira da Silva, aka Elias Maluco, one of the biggest and most dangerous names in the Rio de Janeiro drug trade. Tim was conducting an investigation at a funk ball in Vila Cruzeiro, in Penha, based on allegations of drug trafficking and child abuse. The documentary is directed by his son, Bruno Quintella, who is also a journalist.

    Image: Disclosure/ Globo Filmes

    Tim Lopes: Stories Of The Archangel

    is available on Globoplay.

    9. Doctor Beaver

    In the documentary series

    Doctor Beaver

    , you will get to know better the story of Castor de Andrade, a powerful “boss” of the animal game who explored football and carnival to build his image, building an empire of crime in Rio de Janeiro. The documentary has four episodes that reveal the entire process that led Castor to gain enough popularity to commit the crimes he committed.

    Image: Disclosure/Globoplay

    Doctor Beaver

    is an original production by Globoplay.

    8. John of God: Healing and Crime

    John of God: Healing and Crime is a documentary series that shows the beginning of the career of João Teixeira de Faria, better known as João de Deus, going through his rise and fall, which happened when his crimes were unmasked by several women. The production brings reports of people who worked alongside the medium and victims who will never overcome the traumas they experienced.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    John of God: Healing and Crime

    is a documentary series from Netflix.

    7. Elize Matsunaga – Once Upon a Time a Crime

    In 2012, Elize Matsunaga murdered and dismembered her own husband, Marcos Matsunaga, in a crime that shocked Brazil. The story of the criminal, who is still serving her sentence, is told in this original Netflix documentary through statements by Elize herself, friends of the former couple, family members and experts who participated in the investigations.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix
    The documentary

    Elize Matsunaga – Once upon a Time a Crime

    is available on Netflix.

    6. Criminal Investigation

    In 2012, premiered the documentary series

    Criminal Investigation

    , which in each episode tells the story of a crime that shocked Brazil. In the production, we followed the breakdown of cases that gained a lot of evidence, such as Isabela Nardoni, Suzane Von Richtofen, Maniaco do Parque, among others.

    Image: Disclosure/MediaLand

    You can watch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

    5. VIPs — True Stories of a Liar

    In Documentary

    VIPs — True Stories of a Liar

    , we met Marcelo Nascimento da Rocha, a man who pretended to be the son of the owner of the airline Gol and spent four days in a row deceiving several people in the city of Recife. In addition to consuming drinks and food without paying anything, he was fancied by Brazilian celebrities and appeared in social columns. He was also known for posing as the leader of the PCC, member of well-known bands, in addition to other positions such as police, reporter and scout.

    Image: Divulgation/Mariana Caltabiano Creations

    • Currently, the documentary is not available on any streaming platform, but has already been featured in the Netflix catalogue.

    4. Buses 174

    In this documentary by José Padilha, we remember the history of the hijacking of the bus 174 in Rio de Janeiro, in the year 2002. In what happened, a young survivor of the Candelária massacre took hostages inside a bus in the southern part of the city, with the event being televised for about four hours. Buses 660

    shows what happened and draws a parallel with the reality of violence in Brazil.

    Image: Disclosure/Zazen Produções

    You can watch the documentary on Telecine, Globoplay and Now.

    3. Bandits on TV

    On

    Bandits on TV

    , you will learn the story of presenter and congressman Wallace Souza, who ran a sensationalist program in Manaus, capital of Amazonas. His popularity increased as fast as his decay, when he began to be accused of masterminding murder in order to become a hero on television.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    Bandits on TV can be watched on Netflix.

    2. Marielle, The Documentary

    Marielle, The Documentary

    , original production by Globoplay, tells in four episodes who Marielle Franco was and what happened on the night of 14 March 2012, when the sociologist and councilor of Rio de Janeiro was murdered along with her driver , Anderson Gomes. The crime shocked Brazil, with many people still wondering who the perpetrators of the crime were and what the motives were, which probably involve politics.

    511891 Image: Disclosure/Globoplay

    The documentary series

    Marielle, O Documentário

    is available on Globoplay.

    1. The Evandro Case

    The documentary series

    The

    Caso Evandro

    , which has just debuted on Globoplay, transformed a season of the podcast Project Humans

    in an audiovisual production. The project tells the story of a crime that shocked the city of Guaratuba, in Paraná, when a child was brutally murdered, starting a political dispute and religious intolerance, which has its consequences to this day.

    511891 Image: Disclosure/Globoplay

    • The Evandro Case is an original production by Globoplay.

