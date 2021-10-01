10-films-and-documentary-series-about-real-brazilian-crimes

Real crimes are not limited to the news, whether in the regular newspaper or on television and radio. Directors and producers often turn these scary stories that actually happened and shocked the world into entertainment products not only to inform even more, but also to raise awareness, criticize and, in some cases, help with the investigation.

And these productions are not only happening abroad, but also here in Brazil. Proof of this is the documentary series

O Caso Evandro

, which premiered in 2019, or

Bandits on TV

, which was released on 2019 by Netflix. Recently, Brazil also stopped to follow the films

The Girl Who Killed the Parents

and

The Boy Who Killed My Parents

, which tell the story of Suzane von Richtofen and the murder of her own parents, orchestrated by her and the Cravinhos brothers.

And the duo of films, which are based on the testimonies given by the sentenced to justice, rekindled the Brazilian’s interest in productions of this type. With that in mind, Canaltech selected the best movies and series about real crimes that happened in Brazil, all of them telling intriguing stories and bringing more information for cases that you already know or will become aware of from now on. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! . Tim Lopes: Archangel Stories In the year of 2002, investigative journalist Tim Lopes was brutally murdered by Elias Pereira da Silva, aka Elias Maluco, one of the biggest and most dangerous names in the Rio de Janeiro drug trade. Tim was conducting an investigation at a funk ball in Vila Cruzeiro, in Penha, based on allegations of drug trafficking and child abuse. The documentary is directed by his son, Bruno Quintella, who is also a journalist. Image: Disclosure/ Globo Filmes Tim Lopes: Stories Of The Archangel is available on Globoplay.

9. Doctor Beaver

In the documentary series

Doctor Beaver

, you will get to know better the story of Castor de Andrade, a powerful “boss” of the animal game who explored football and carnival to build his image, building an empire of crime in Rio de Janeiro. The documentary has four episodes that reveal the entire process that led Castor to gain enough popularity to commit the crimes he committed.

Image: Disclosure/Globoplay

Doctor Beaver is an original production by Globoplay. 8. John of God: Healing and Crime John of God: Healing and Crime is a documentary series that shows the beginning of the career of João Teixeira de Faria, better known as João de Deus, going through his rise and fall, which happened when his crimes were unmasked by several women. The production brings reports of people who worked alongside the medium and victims who will never overcome the traumas they experienced.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

John of God: Healing and Crime

is a documentary series from Netflix.

7. Elize Matsunaga – Once Upon a Time a Crime

In 2012, Elize Matsunaga murdered and dismembered her own husband, Marcos Matsunaga, in a crime that shocked Brazil. The story of the criminal, who is still serving her sentence, is told in this original Netflix documentary through statements by Elize herself, friends of the former couple, family members and experts who participated in the investigations.