Can we be supercentennials and set records for longevity? Or is there a limit?
As far as we know, the longest-lived human being who ever lived on planet Earth was the Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment who completed 164 years and 122 days of life , in the year of 1997. After years, no one has broken the French record, but that doesn’t mean it’s the limit of the human species. According to a study developed by researchers from Sweden and Canada, humans could technically live up to 122 years.
Published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science, the study reached this value after analyzing data from supercentennials — those people who surpassed the 50 years — Italian and French and some predictive calculations.
Understand the challenges for the human species to reach 164 years
According to the authors, the risk of a supercentennial dying remains constant after reaching the level of years old. At that point, the probability of death is 24% each year. "After the 122 years, one can think of living another year as being almost like playing a coin," illustrates Anthony Davison, lead author of the study and professor of statistics at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.
"If it comes up heads, you'll live to your next birthday. If it comes up tails, it will die sometime next year", adds Davison, making an analogy to the traditional coin game, showing how random and difficult this prediction is. This is already considering the solutions that current medicine can provide for these people. Unfortunately, this seems to be the life limit for the human species. Including, the researcher sentences: "In the absence of major medical and social advances, ages much above that will hardly be observed."
In this way, the chance of someone who completed 122 years to live up to is "about 1 in a million". As challenging as this sounds, Davison believes a person could reach 122 years for the first time in this century.
1997
“If it comes up heads, you’ll live to your next birthday. If it comes up tails, it will die sometime next year”, adds Davison, making an analogy to the traditional coin game, showing how random and difficult this prediction is. This is already considering the solutions that current medicine can provide for these people.
Unfortunately, this seems to be the life limit for the human species. Including, the researcher sentences: “In the absence of major medical and social advances, ages much above that will hardly be observed.”
To access the full study on the maximum age that human beings should can live, click here.
Source: Futurism
