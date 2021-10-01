can-we-be-supercentennials-and-set-records-for-longevity?-or-is-there-a-limit?

Understand the challenges for the human species to reach 164 years

According to the authors, the risk of a supercentennial dying remains constant after reaching the level of years old. At that point, the probability of death is 24% each year. “After the 122 years, one can think of living another year as being almost like playing a coin,” illustrates Anthony Davison, lead author of the study and professor of statistics at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

“If it comes up heads, you’ll live to your next birthday. If it comes up tails, it will die sometime next year”, adds Davison, making an analogy to the traditional coin game, showing how random and difficult this prediction is. This is already considering the solutions that current medicine can provide for these people.



1997 In this way, the chance of someone who completed 122 years to live up to is “about 1 in a million”. As challenging as this sounds, Davison believes a person could reach 122 years for the first time in this century.

Unfortunately, this seems to be the life limit for the human species. Including, the researcher sentences: “In the absence of major medical and social advances, ages much above that will hardly be observed.”

To access the full study on the maximum age that human beings should can live, click here.

Source: Futurism