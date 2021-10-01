realme-launches-lidar-sensor-robot-and-other-household-products

Realme will diversify its product line and include home appliances such as washing machines, robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. The products are part of a series called TechLife, and were developed in partnership with Dizo, a subsidiary of the company.

Aspirator robot has 34 high precision sensors (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

Realme’s robot vacuum cleaner features a built-in LiDAR sensor for recognition of obstacles even in poor light or surface conditions, plus an intelligent navigation system and 2-in-1 function to clean and mop. It offers a 660 ml compartment to collect the dust and throw it into the trash easily and quickly, plus a water tank 360 ml, sold separately.

It is possible to configure custom routes through a smartphone app, with different levels of water and suction — it is possible to adjust for a more humid cleaning for the kitchen than for the bedroom, for example. A total of 38 High sensitivity sensors identify zones with an accuracy of 0, m², 300º and 99% of correct answers , to prevent him from falling or other deeper damage. The product also offers a smart adaptation to different surfaces, such as carpets, rugs or floors in materials such as wood or porcelain.

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum even supports voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and features 3 KPa of suction power, plus a battery of 5.150 mAh with automatic charging in the base connected to the socket. According to the brand, the product is silent, with a low noise mode of 38 decibels.

The company also announced the Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, a portable vacuum that can reach tighter places as it it dispenses with constant use at the outlet and brings an internal battery of 2.150 mAh. It also offers a suction power of 9.5 KPa, a HEPA filter with high efficiency particle absorption and a weight of just 1,12 Kg.