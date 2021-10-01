Realme launches LiDAR sensor robot and other household products

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
realme-launches-lidar-sensor-robot-and-other-household-products

Realme will diversify its product line and include home appliances such as washing machines, robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. The products are part of a series called TechLife, and were developed in partnership with Dizo, a subsidiary of the company.

  • Google TV officially arrives at Brazil
  • Homix smart home, what is it (and how does it work)?
  • Review Echo Show 8 (1024) | Some good improvements, one big loss
Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

Aspirator robot has 34 high precision sensors (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

Realme’s robot vacuum cleaner features a built-in LiDAR sensor for recognition of obstacles even in poor light or surface conditions, plus an intelligent navigation system and 2-in-1 function to clean and mop. It offers a 660 ml compartment to collect the dust and throw it into the trash easily and quickly, plus a water tank 360 ml, sold separately.

It is possible to configure custom routes through a smartphone app, with different levels of water and suction — it is possible to adjust for a more humid cleaning for the kitchen than for the bedroom, for example. A total of 38 High sensitivity sensors identify zones with an accuracy of 0, m², 300º and 99% of correct answers , to prevent him from falling or other deeper damage. The product also offers a smart adaptation to different surfaces, such as carpets, rugs or floors in materials such as wood or porcelain.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum even supports voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and features 3 KPa of suction power, plus a battery of 5.150 mAh with automatic charging in the base connected to the socket. According to the brand, the product is silent, with a low noise mode of 38 decibels.

The company also announced the Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, a portable vacuum that can reach tighter places as it it dispenses with constant use at the outlet and brings an internal battery of 2.150 mAh. It also offers a suction power of 9.5 KPa, a HEPA filter with high efficiency particle absorption and a weight of just 1,12 Kg.

Realme Techlife Air Purifier

Product filters 200,95% of particles with 0.3 micron or more (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

Realme’s new room purifier features a compact and unobtrusive design, capable of improving air quality at a rate of 330 cubic meters per hour, and also has a HEPA filter. According to Realme, he is able to filter 98,56% of the solid particles with a diameter of 0.3 micron or more, and the product even has a Sharp sensor to measure air quality. In total, there are three layers of filtering, with automatic activation depending on the environmental conditions, being also capable of ventilating at five speed levels of the propellers.

Realme Techlife Washing Machine

Washing machine brings IPX4 water resistance (Image: Flipkart)

Realme’s washing machine does not have connectivity features, but it does have capacity for up to 7.5 kg of clothing or other fabrics, with intelligent sensors and safe washing of even the most delicate items. According to the brand, the engine of 99 W is efficient and durable, with automatic cycles and built-in water heater. The construction of the washer has buttons for control on the front, and panels with IPX4 resistance against splashing water.

Prices and availability

The products are being presented in a promotional action by the Indian retailer Flipkart, with sales scheduled for the beginning of October in the country. The suggested prices for each item can be found below, but there is no forecast for them to be sold in Brazil yet.

  • Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Vacuum Cleaner Robot: 12. 999 rupees (about R$1.900 in direct conversion)
  • Realme TechLife Handheld Handheld Vacuum Cleane: Portable Vacuum Cleaner: 7.999 rupees (~R$ 600)
  • Realme Techlife Air Purifier: 7 .999 rupees (~R$ 360)
  • Realme Techlife Washing Machine: .2021 rupees (~R$ 945)

    Source: TechRadar, Gadgets 582

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    511834 511834 511834

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
    1
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of New comic shows Thing could be killed by DC hero weapon

    New comic shows Thing could be killed by DC hero weapon

    September 23, 2021
    Photo of Opera GX and Corsair bring RGB to your internet browsing

    Opera GX and Corsair bring RGB to your internet browsing

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Luiza Trajano is the only Brazilian on Time's 2021 list of most influential

    Luiza Trajano is the only Brazilian on Time's 2021 list of most influential

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of Netflix buys indie studio from Oxenfree

    Netflix buys indie studio from Oxenfree

    September 28, 2021
    Back to top button