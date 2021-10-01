Realme launches LiDAR sensor robot and other household products
Realme will diversify its product line and include home appliances such as washing machines, robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. The products are part of a series called TechLife, and were developed in partnership with Dizo, a subsidiary of the company.
- Google TV officially arrives at Brazil
- Homix smart home, what is it (and how does it work)?
- Review Echo Show 8 (1024) | Some good improvements, one big loss
Realme’s new room purifier features a compact and unobtrusive design, capable of improving air quality at a rate of 330 cubic meters per hour, and also has a HEPA filter. According to Realme, he is able to filter 98,56% of the solid particles with a diameter of 0.3 micron or more, and the product even has a Sharp sensor to measure air quality. In total, there are three layers of filtering, with automatic activation depending on the environmental conditions, being also capable of ventilating at five speed levels of the propellers.
Realme Techlife Washing Machine
Realme’s washing machine does not have connectivity features, but it does have capacity for up to 7.5 kg of clothing or other fabrics, with intelligent sensors and safe washing of even the most delicate items. According to the brand, the engine of 99 W is efficient and durable, with automatic cycles and built-in water heater. The construction of the washer has buttons for control on the front, and panels with IPX4 resistance against splashing water.