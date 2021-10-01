how-to-unlink-your-google-account-from-apps-and-games

Google makes life easier by letting you create accounts on many apps, websites or games with the click of a button. The practicality of this prevents the user from having to memorize so many passwords, facilitating access to what they are looking to use.

Suppose you want to unlink your Google account from some app or game, how do you do that? Canaltech gives you the answer through this step by step, come with us! Applications Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: access your phone settings. Step 2: find the option ” Google”, click on it. Find Google to access your settings. account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 3: open “Manage your Google Account”, this will bring you the complete settings.

Click on “Manage your Google Account” to continue the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: Once here, slide your finger to the side and find “Security”. Go to “Security” to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 5: Scroll down and find “Third Party Apps with Account Access”. Step 6: Click on “Manage Third Party Access”. Click “Manage Third Party Access” to find all apps linked (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 7: choose which one you want to unlink and after that click on “Remove access”.

Step 8: a window will open, click “Ok” to confirm.