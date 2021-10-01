How to unlink your Google account from apps and games
Google makes life easier by letting you create accounts on many apps, websites or games with the click of a button. The practicality of this prevents the user from having to memorize so many passwords, facilitating access to what they are looking to use.
- The best games available on Play Pass
- How to search within a Google Sheets file
Suppose you want to unlink your Google account from some app or game, how do you do that? Canaltech
gives you the answer through this step by step, come with us! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 2:
find the option ” Google”, click on it. Step 3:
gives you the answer through this step by step, come with us!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2:
find the option ” Google”, click on it.
Step 3:
Step 4:
Once here, slide your finger to the side and find “Security”. Step 5:
Scroll down and find “Third Party Apps with Account Access”. Step 7:
Once here, slide your finger to the side and find “Security”.
Step 5:
Scroll down and find “Third Party Apps with Account Access”.
Step 7:
Step 8: a window will open, click “Ok” to confirm.
Please confirm to unlink your Google account from the related application (Image : Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
There is a way to find only games linked to Google account through Play Games. Check it below. Games Step 1:
Access the “Play Games” platform on your device and click on the upper right icon. Step 2:
go to “Settings”. Step 3:
scroll down and in the “Data” category click on “Delete Play Games account and data”. Step 4:
Select which games you want to remove and click “Delete”.
There is a way to find only games linked to Google account through Play Games. Check it below.
Games
Step 1:
Access the “Play Games” platform on your device and click on the upper right icon. Step 2:
go to “Settings”. Step 3:
scroll down and in the “Data” category click on “Delete Play Games account and data”.
Access the “Play Games” platform on your device and click on the upper right icon.
Step 2:
go to “Settings”.
Step 3:
scroll down and in the “Data” category click on “Delete Play Games account and data”.
scroll down and in the “Data” category click on “Delete Play Games account and data”.
Step 4:
Select which games you want to remove and click “Delete”.
This way it is possible to terminate any connection to games and applications that you have accessed through Google.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.