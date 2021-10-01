How to unlink your Google account from apps and games

Google makes life easier by letting you create accounts on many apps, websites or games with the click of a button. The practicality of this prevents the user from having to memorize so many passwords, facilitating access to what they are looking to use.

Suppose you want to unlink your Google account from some app or game, how do you do that?

gives you the answer through this step by step, come with us!

Applications

Step 1:

access your phone settings.

Step 2:

find the option ” Google”, click on it.

Find Google to access your settings. account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3:

open “Manage your Google Account”, this will bring you the complete settings.

Click on “Manage your Google Account” to continue the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Once here, slide your finger to the side and find “Security”.

Go to “Security” to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5:

Scroll down and find “Third Party Apps with Account Access”.

Step 6:

Click on “Manage Third Party Access”.

Click “Manage Third Party Access” to find all apps linked (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 7:

choose which one you want to unlink and after that click on “Remove access”.

Step 8: a window will open, click “Ok” to confirm.

Please confirm to unlink your Google account from the related application (Image : Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

There is a way to find only games linked to Google account through Play Games. Check it below.

Games

Step 1:

Access the “Play Games” platform on your device and click on the upper right icon.

Click on the icon above to access the initial options ( Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2:

go to “Settings”.

Access the settings to proceed with the operation (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3:

scroll down and in the “Data” category click on “Delete Play Games account and data”.

Find the option “Delete Play Games account and data” to access linked games (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Select which games you want to remove and click “Delete”.

Choose the game you want to unlink and click “Delete” (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura of screen)

This way it is possible to terminate any connection to games and applications that you have accessed through Google.

