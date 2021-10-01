moto-g31-appears-in-certification-that-shows-its-real-look-and-specs

The supposed Moto G31 has just appeared in another certification, which shows important details such as its design real and part of its specifications. The model has been previously spotted by Anatel and by agencies operating outside the country, such as NBTC in Thailand, EEC in Europe and the Wi-Fi Alliance. This time, the phone was approved by the NCC, Taiwan’s registration entity.

In the listing, it is possible to see the real images of the smartphone. As well as the Moto E31 — which had some renderings released — the Moto G31 comes with a design with very thick edges, especially at the bottom of the screen, which sports a large “chin”. The screen also has a hole-shaped cutout on the display to house the front camera.

At the rear, the device comes with a rectangular module with rounded edges and, inside, it stands out one more block where the trio of cameras are. Still in the main module, the phone will have an LED flash unit and the lens description, confirming the presence of a main sensor 40 MP. A little to the right of the device is the Motorola logo, which must house a fingerprint sensor.