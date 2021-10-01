Moto G31 appears in certification that shows its real look and specs
The supposed Moto G31 has just appeared in another certification, which shows important details such as its design real and part of its specifications. The model has been previously spotted by Anatel and by agencies operating outside the country, such as NBTC in Thailand, EEC in Europe and the Wi-Fi Alliance. This time, the phone was approved by the NCC, Taiwan’s registration entity.
In the listing, it is possible to see the real images of the smartphone. As well as the Moto E31 — which had some renderings released — the Moto G31 comes with a design with very thick edges, especially at the bottom of the screen, which sports a large “chin”. The screen also has a hole-shaped cutout on the display to house the front camera.
At the rear, the device comes with a rectangular module with rounded edges and, inside, it stands out one more block where the trio of cameras are. Still in the main module, the phone will have an LED flash unit and the lens description, confirming the presence of a main sensor 40 MP. A little to the right of the device is the Motorola logo, which must house a fingerprint sensor.
The top of the device houses a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and a microphone, while below you will find the USB-C charger socket, a speaker and another microphone. On the left side you can find the SIM-Card drawer and on the right a set of three physical buttons — the volume and power keys and a dedicated one to activate the Google Assistant.
Beyond of the cell phone images, the NCC also registered the Moto G battery31 which — like Anatel — shows a nominal capacity of 4.850 mAh. The typical capacity, on the other hand, should be 5. mAh, as shown by the two registers.
Previous certifications don’t reveal much of the specs, but based on the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, we know the device will support both the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz network and that it should come. to stores with Android 31 installed at the factory. Unfortunately, other details still remain unknown.
So far the smartphone’s release date has not been revealed, but as it has already been certified in several countries, it is possible that the official presentation will be over the next few weeks.
Source: Gizmochina
