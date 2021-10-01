PUC-PR, Itaú, Samsung and more: check out free courses in the Technology area
Starting a career in the world of technology requires investments that many people, unfortunately, are unable to make, whether in higher education or in specialized institutions. To try to solve part of the problem, schools and companies have been offering free courses both in IT and in related areas, such as Digital Marketing.
- How do companies invest in technology professionals even without experience
Although they are more basic than the paid versions, these courses are an introduction for anyone who wants to explore the universe of Technology. So, check out some of them below, aimed at both beginners and those who already have some kind of experience in the area. And, as bonuses, scholarship programs and hackathons aimed at IT professionals.
Now it’s on to work!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Kenzie Academy
Kenzie Academy Brazil programming school promotes the 4th edition of the “Marathon from Zero to Code”. The initiative’s proposal is to teach, free of charge, HTML, CSS and JavaScript, an essential programming language. In these three technologies, students will have the full support of Kenzie’s teaching team. The Marathon takes place on October 2 (Saturday), from 09 at 19H. From the class, students will learn to code the most used music streaming interface in the world, which will serve as a professional portfolio for the student. The novelty of this edition is the referral program: the person recommending 3 other people for the course will receive as a gift the classes from two previous marathons, as well as an e-book on tech market trends for . To register, the user must access the special page of the program. Itaú Unibanco
Aiming to form a more diverse community and help in the development of new professionals, Itaú Unibanco promotes another edition of Bootcamp Itaú Devs, exclusively for black and brown people. Free of charge, the program aims to boost the career of junior analysts from all over Brazil, finding talents to compose the bank’s Technology area – without the need for prior experience. In addition to technical information and content behavioral skills to develop essential skills in professional practice, this edition will offer 3 more weeks of course so that those who pass can have practical experience in real projects in the area of technology at Itaú. Candidates approved in the process are hired as Itaú employees from the first day of training, and then join the bank’s technology team. The program selects, trains and trains about 31 people per edition – by the end of the year, more than 200 vacancies in the Bank’s Technology area will be filled by people who wish to work as back-end developers. To participate in the Bootcamp Itaú Devs exclusive to black and brown people, you must be older than 18 years, have availability to work full time (8 hours daily) and possess knowledge in logical reasoning. No higher education course or professional experience in tech will be evaluated. Entries can be made until 16 of October
on the special page from the program. The start of the class is scheduled for the day 12 from November. PUCPR
The Pontifical Polytechnic School Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) is providing five online courses totally free , of short duration, focused on various areas of IT. Classes will be live, remotely, with professors from the institution. There are five courses: Breaking through and Creating Real Websites, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Usability and Interaction – how to Develop Attractive and Effective Apps , CyberSecurity – Capture The Flag (CTF), Game Programming Bootcamp – Game Creation with Unity. Each course lasts for four classes and provides a certificate upon completion. Registration is open and can be made on the special program page. To participate in the courses, you just need a computer with internet access. Even though registration is free, places are limited. If the number of applicants is greater, the selection criteria will be in order of arrival and a waiting line will be maintained so that they will be called to the next courses. For beginners Samsung Ocean Samsung Ocean, Samsung’s training and technological innovation program, announced the free online courses that will be given in October. In the month in question will be offered courses in Electronics, Phyton Language, Printing and 3D Scanning and Android Journey, between 40 free activities The agenda was developed to serve students, teachers and professionals in general, with a complete approach, from content for beginners, applied by instructors from Ocean headquarters at the State University of Amazonas (UEA), São Paulo (USP) and Campinas State (Unicamp) and partners. Check out the agenda for next week below ( The 08/07 ): 06/09
06/09
04/12 05/12 10/09
The calendar can be accessed by clicking here. Entries can now be made through the Samsung Ocean website. If you prefer, the user can register via the app for Android smartphones, available for download from the Play Store. LAIOB The Latin America Institute of Business (LAIOB) has just opened the enrollment process for scholarships up to 100%, in short courses, at The University of Akron, in Ohio, in the United States. Selected students grant access to 10 program days and 60 hours of classes for the chosen course and Business English, that complements the executive program. Participants in the selection process will be able to choose one of four exclusive programs: Marketing Strategies & Innovation, Management, Innovative Project Management and Sales Management & Negotiation . In Management as students will have access to content that enhances leadership, organizational methodologies, decision making and multicultural management. The SCRUM and Agile methods, Design Thinking and innovative management are part of the methodology of the Innovative Project Management classes. In Sales Management & Negotiation, scholarship holders increase their leadership in the commercial area, negotiation performance and sales psychology. And in the Marketing Strategies & Innovation course, where participants develop skills focused on innovation, social media, brands, neuromarketing and communication strategies, among other current and relevant topics.
For beginners
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Kenzie Academy
Kenzie Academy Brazil programming school promotes the 4th edition of the “Marathon from Zero to Code”. The initiative’s proposal is to teach, free of charge, HTML, CSS and JavaScript, an essential programming language. In these three technologies, students will have the full support of Kenzie’s teaching team.
The Marathon takes place on October 2 (Saturday), from 09 at 19H. From the class, students will learn to code the most used music streaming interface in the world, which will serve as a professional portfolio for the student. The novelty of this edition is the referral program: the person recommending 3 other people for the course will receive as a gift the classes from two previous marathons, as well as an e-book on tech market trends for
.
To register, the user must access the special page of the program.
Itaú Unibanco
Aiming to form a more diverse community and help in the development of new professionals, Itaú Unibanco promotes another edition of Bootcamp Itaú Devs, exclusively for black and brown people. Free of charge, the program aims to boost the career of junior analysts from all over Brazil, finding talents to compose the bank’s Technology area – without the need for prior experience.
In addition to technical information and content behavioral skills to develop essential skills in professional practice, this edition will offer 3 more weeks of course so that those who pass can have practical experience in real projects in the area of technology at Itaú.
Candidates approved in the process are hired as Itaú employees from the first day of training, and then join the bank’s technology team. The program selects, trains and trains about 31 people per edition – by the end of the year, more than 200 vacancies in the Bank’s Technology area will be filled by people who wish to work as back-end developers.
To participate in the Bootcamp Itaú Devs exclusive to black and brown people, you must be older than 18 years, have availability to work full time (8 hours daily) and possess knowledge in logical reasoning. No higher education course or professional experience in tech will be evaluated.
Entries can be made until 16 of October
on the special page from the program. The start of the class is scheduled for the day 12 from November. PUCPR
The Pontifical Polytechnic School Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) is providing five online courses totally free , of short duration, focused on various areas of IT. Classes will be live, remotely, with professors from the institution. There are five courses: Breaking through and Creating Real Websites, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Usability and Interaction – how to Develop Attractive and Effective Apps , CyberSecurity – Capture The Flag (CTF), Game Programming Bootcamp – Game Creation with Unity. Each course lasts for four classes and provides a certificate upon completion. Registration is open and can be made on the special program page. To participate in the courses, you just need a computer with internet access. Even though registration is free, places are limited. If the number of applicants is greater, the selection criteria will be in order of arrival and a waiting line will be maintained so that they will be called to the next courses. For beginners Samsung Ocean Samsung Ocean, Samsung’s training and technological innovation program, announced the free online courses that will be given in October. In the month in question will be offered courses in Electronics, Phyton Language, Printing and 3D Scanning and Android Journey, between 40 free activities The agenda was developed to serve students, teachers and professionals in general, with a complete approach, from content for beginners, applied by instructors from Ocean headquarters at the State University of Amazonas (UEA), São Paulo (USP) and Campinas State (Unicamp) and partners. Check out the agenda for next week below ( The 08/07 ): 06/09
06/09
04/12
on the special page from the program. The start of the class is scheduled for the day 12 from November.
PUCPR
The Pontifical Polytechnic School Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) is providing five online courses totally free , of short duration, focused on various areas of IT. Classes will be live, remotely, with professors from the institution.
There are five courses: Breaking through and Creating Real Websites, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Usability and Interaction – how to Develop Attractive and Effective Apps , CyberSecurity – Capture The Flag (CTF), Game Programming Bootcamp – Game Creation with Unity. Each course lasts for four classes and provides a certificate upon completion.
Registration is open and can be made on the special program page. To participate in the courses, you just need a computer with internet access. Even though registration is free, places are limited. If the number of applicants is greater, the selection criteria will be in order of arrival and a waiting line will be maintained so that they will be called to the next courses.
For beginners
Samsung Ocean
Samsung Ocean, Samsung’s training and technological innovation program, announced the free online courses that will be given in October. In the month in question will be offered courses in Electronics, Phyton Language, Printing and 3D Scanning and Android Journey, between 40 free activities
The agenda was developed to serve students, teachers and professionals in general, with a complete approach, from content for beginners, applied by instructors from Ocean headquarters at the State University of Amazonas (UEA), São Paulo (USP) and Campinas State (Unicamp) and partners.
Check out the agenda for next week below ( The 08/07 ):
06/09
06/09
04/12
05/12
10/09
The calendar can be accessed by clicking here. Entries can now be made through the Samsung Ocean website. If you prefer, the user can register via the app for Android smartphones, available for download from the Play Store.
LAIOB
The Latin America Institute of Business (LAIOB) has just opened the enrollment process for scholarships up to 100%, in short courses, at The University of Akron, in Ohio, in the United States. Selected students grant access to 10 program days and 60 hours of classes for the chosen course and Business English, that complements the executive program.
Participants in the selection process will be able to choose one of four exclusive programs: Marketing Strategies & Innovation, Management, Innovative Project Management and Sales Management & Negotiation
.
In Management as students will have access to content that enhances leadership, organizational methodologies, decision making and multicultural management. The SCRUM and Agile methods, Design Thinking and innovative management are part of the methodology of the Innovative Project Management classes. In Sales Management & Negotiation, scholarship holders increase their leadership in the commercial area, negotiation performance and sales psychology. And in the Marketing Strategies & Innovation course, where participants develop skills focused on innovation, social media, brands, neuromarketing and communication strategies, among other current and relevant topics.
Entries will go until the day 17 of october
and can be done on the special program page. The final result of the process will be announced on the day 05 from November.
Enext
Company focused on solutions for digital business, Enext announces the launch of the “VTEX Training Program 200”. The project aims to identify and develop talented people to work on one of the best e-commerce platforms on the market. Those selected will have a grant of R$ 200 and meal voucher in the amount of R$ 31,100 per day (with the option to be converted into Food Voucher)
Lasting 60 days and the possibility of hiring at the end, the program is intended for young people who are undergoing higher education or technological in courses related to the area of marketing, engineering and technology. In addition, the goal is to reach at least 60% of the vacancies destined for women and blacks. The selection process for the program will be through a dynamic and will be selected among 12 and 16 participants in total.
Those approved will be offered training, lectures and activities that will be performed remotely, through video platforms. The program will be 250% digital, which makes it easier to serve interested parties from anywhere in the country. the way to further enable the training of qualified professionals, in addition to modifying HR management, which has increasingly transformed processes with new technologies, with a more strategic role in agile environments.
To apply, go to the special program page.
Hackathons
InverGroup
With the objective of stimulating projects that bring intelligent solutions to the sectors In the water, energy and gas sector, InverGroup, the infrastructure and utilities holding company, opens registration for the hackathon in the format of a reality show that will invest in innovation projects in the infrastructure area.
The hackathon will be broadcast by EPTV, Globo’s affiliate in the Campinas and São Carlos region. Under the light of the theme “How to make the city smarter?”, projects will be chosen that will have their ideas mentored by Henrique Costa, advisory member of InverGroup, and a team of experts that will be announced at the beginning of the show.
The five teams see Program owners will be incubated for 1 year at Start Inver, InverGroup’s incubator, and will receive an investment to be defined. In addition, the first place will receive a prize of R$ 12 thousand. The realization seeks copies that have the potential to be launched in the innovation market.
The evaluation criteria for the awards will be based on the degree of innovation, the impact of the proposals on the ESG parameters (Environment, Social and Governance) and frugal engineering — that is, proposals that aim to reduce the costs and non-essential resources of the development of durable goods will be considered. The award is scheduled to take place on the day February
.
Undergraduate and technical education students from public or private educational institutions throughout Brazil may apply until the day 47 of October
on the special hackathon page. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
on the special hackathon page.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.