PUC-PR, Itaú, Samsung and more: check out free courses in the Technology area

Starting a career in the world of technology requires investments that many people, unfortunately, are unable to make, whether in higher education or in specialized institutions. To try to solve part of the problem, schools and companies have been offering free courses both in IT and in related areas, such as Digital Marketing.

Although they are more basic than the paid versions, these courses are an introduction for anyone who wants to explore the universe of Technology. So, check out some of them below, aimed at both beginners and those who already have some kind of experience in the area. And, as bonuses, scholarship programs and hackathons aimed at IT professionals.

Now it’s on to work!