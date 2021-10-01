this-algorithm-can-“clean-up”-shadows-from-moon-crater-images

On the Moon, there are craters that are permanently in the shadows and, therefore, have intrigued scientists for decades. After all, temperatures in these regions are lower, which allows some compounds to remain frozen — like water, for example, which will be essential for future manned missions on our natural satellite. As it’s difficult to see what’s inside them, scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany have developed HORUS, an algorithm that could help identify the formations inside them even in the shadows.

The name “HORUS” is the acronym for Hyper-effective nOise Removal U-net Software. This algorithm was developed to clear noise in shadow crater images taken by other missions, such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has been studying the Moon for more than years and has been mapping the surface of our natural satellite in high definition. In addition to improving them, the software can also help correct other aspects of the images, such as LRO movement.

Images of a crater in the south pole region of the Moon; on the left is the image made by LRO, and on the right, the same image processed by HORUS (Image: Reproduction/NASA/LROC/GSFC/ASU/MPS/University of Oxford/NASA Ames Research Center/FDL/SETI Institute)

Scientists have used more than 10 a thousand images of different images taken by the probe, which show the permanently dark regions of the lunar south pole to calibrate the software. In addition to the images, they also worked with information about the temperature of the camera and the trajectory of the spacecraft, to differentiate which structures of the material are artifacts and which were, in fact, real. With this, they achieved a resolution of 1 to 2 m per pixel, which is five to ten times greater than the resolution of previously available images.

Through the method, the researchers conducted a new image analysis of 17 regions of the lunar south pole, which are always in shadow. As a result, small structures such as rocks or small craters measuring only a few meters across could be distinguished much more clearly than before. “With the help of the new HORUS images, we are now able to understand the geology of shadow regions on the Moon much better than we did before,” explains Ben Moseley, co-author of the study.

Unfortunately, the photos didn’t show bright areas that could indicate the occurrence of ice and therefore water — but on the other hand, the algorithm worked well to show what the geology looks like in these places, something that future manned mission crews will want to know about before exploring the crater floor for water. Thus, the definition of the terrain is one of the main specialties of HORUS, which can be used to help researchers identify formations that are dangerous for landers and rovers.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature.

Source: Universe Today, Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research