pakistan head coach misbah ul haq: pakistan head coach misbah will be in 10 day isolation in covid 19 positive west indies: corona virus entered Pakistani cricket camp, team’s big face turned positive

Kingston

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been found positive in the Kovid-19 test and will be in isolation here for the next 10 days while the rest of the team will leave for Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement, “Misbah has no symptoms, he will now be in isolation for 10 days after which he will leave for Pakistan.”

According to the release, Misbah is the only member in the Pakistan team who failed the pre-departure PCR test after completing one Test and T20I series. All other members will leave for Jamaica on Wednesday as per schedule.