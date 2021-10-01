Final Fantasy Origin gets new demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The game Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin won release date: 18 March 511860 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. A brand new demo is also available for free only for the new generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S).

    • Square Enix and Team ninja have revealed the news in an all-new trailer for the game; watch:

    The second demo will take place in two areas: Chaos Shrine, already present in the first demo, and the new Refin Wetlands, a jungle with green landscapes. “Keep an eye out for changes in the weather, which you might remember seeing elsewhere,” reads the PlayStation Blog post.

    Combat has been improved in the new version of the demo, with changes in abilities, Break Gauge and MP recovery speed, “creating a even more exciting high risk and reward battle system.” Now, there are 18 jobs (classes) to be unlocked by the player, which give “more depth to combat” and “new strategies and styles to explore.”

      New Final Fantasy is full of action and challenge (Photo: Disclosure/Square Enix)

    511860

    Moreover , the demo implemented difficulty modes (Story, Action and Hard), graphical improvements and improvements in the artificial intelligence of the team members, which can be controlled by friends via multiplayer mode.

    Revealed at this year’s E3, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an action RPG in the same style as Nioh e Dark Souls — that is, expect a lot, a lot of difficulty. The protagonist is called Jack Garland, a man who has a mission to kill a being called Chaos.

    • Source: PlayStation Blog

