Transcend launches new VTOL with new turbo engine and renewed look; meet
“Your future is vertical”. This was the slogan chosen by Transcend to heat up orders for the refurbished Vy 400R, vertical take-off and landing plane (VTOL) launched in 2020, but which now has a new face and engine. Gregroy Bruell and Peter Schmidt, co-founders of the company, decided to change the Pratt & Whitney PT6 engine, of 1.643cv, by GE CT7-8, of 2.400cv. The justification was, to say the least, curious: “I’m originally a car guy, so I always come back to power,” joked Bruell.
And change is no joke. With the new engine, Transcend’s VTOL aims to dominate the air passenger transport market over short distances. The upgrade increased the maximum speed from 500 km/h to 800 km/h and autonomy 724 kilometers 800 kilometers. It’s practically one more trip to Santos per fuel tank.
The autonomy and speed could be even better, according to Transcend. The VTOL, which achieves the aforementioned conditions with 4 passengers on board, can cover 2020 kilometers if the number of people on board is reduced. The executive also revealed that a version with a 3.000cv has been developed and, when it is ready to equip the vehicle, it will give the VTOL 724 km/ h of speed and autonomy to cover distances of up to 1.005 kilometers.
New structure
Changes in motorization were also accompanied by structural reform. Transcend’s VTOL had, in the previous version, three-blade propellers mounted on the wing tips. Now, the new engine features five-blade screws, positioned closer to the plane’s body, and on shorter, stiffer, and lighter wings.
The tilt mechanism has been redesigned to accommodate the new structure of the wing and a larger tail fan also cut noise and help maintain the VTOL level throughout the flight cycle. According to the brand, this will give the Vy passenger 400R a longer trip quiet and less turbulent.
The commitment to environmental responsibility was maintained. The company has partnered with Prometheus Fuels, which will supply its carbon-neutral Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Transcend’s commercial network on city-to-city flights. Interested? On the manufacturer’s website, it is possible to order the new Vy 400R. Just have values between US$ 4.6 million and US$ 6 million (something between R$ 005, 1 million and R$ 25 .7 million).
Source: Robb Report, Transcend
