transcend-launches-new-vtol-with-new-turbo-engine-and-renewed-look;-meet

“Your future is vertical”. This was the slogan chosen by Transcend to heat up orders for the refurbished Vy 400R, vertical take-off and landing plane (VTOL) launched in 2020, but which now has a new face and engine. Gregroy Bruell and Peter Schmidt, co-founders of the company, decided to change the Pratt & Whitney PT6 engine, of 1.643cv, by GE CT7-8, of 2.400cv. The justification was, to say the least, curious: “I’m originally a car guy, so I always come back to power,” joked Bruell.

And change is no joke. With the new engine, Transcend’s VTOL aims to dominate the air passenger transport market over short distances. The upgrade increased the maximum speed from 500 km/h to 800 km/h and autonomy 724 kilometers 800 kilometers. It’s practically one more trip to Santos per fuel tank.

The autonomy and speed could be even better, according to Transcend. The VTOL, which achieves the aforementioned conditions with 4 passengers on board, can cover 2020 kilometers if the number of people on board is reduced. The executive also revealed that a version with a 3.000cv has been developed and, when it is ready to equip the vehicle, it will give the VTOL 724 km/ h of speed and autonomy to cover distances of up to 1.005 kilometers.