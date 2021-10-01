study-explains-why-a-couple-is-not-similarly-affected-by-covid-19

Since the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, a question that has always intrigued scientists has been why people in the same relationship respond differently to covid-19. More specifically, one may become seriously ill, while the other will go asymptomatic or not become infected at all. To answer this question, scientists at the University of São Paulo (USP) studied Brazilian couples who were exposed to the infectious agent.

Published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology, the study analyzed blood samples from 19 discordant couples, in which only one partner contracted covid-19. According to the authors, people who are more resistant to coronaviruses have a higher concentration of genes that contribute to the more efficient activation of a specific type of white blood cell, the Natural Killer (NK) cells.

These NK cells are our body’s first line of defense and are part of the innate immune system, ie, they do not rely on prior experience to attack infectious agents such as the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Even in children, their concentration is naturally higher and this is one of the reasons why the youngest get less sick as a result of covid-19.

Understand the study

In the Brazilian research, scientists focused on genes known as MICA and MICB, that belong to the MHC complex, located on chromosome 6. When an infection occurs, the expression of the MICA and MICB genes is altered. They directly interact with NK receptors and are responsible for activating these white blood cells. Eventually, they can prevent an infection from taking hold in the healthy organism.

According to the authors, whoever was infected by the coronavirus had increased MICA molecules, while MICB was decreased. Now, for those who were resistant to covid-19, the MICB was increased. In other words, the behavior of these genes was reversed.

To explain this difference, the main hypothesis is that the increased MICA molecules are cleaved (cut) on the infected cell surface and pass into their shape soluble. This change can inhibit the receptor and decrease NK cell activity. According to the researchers, this process would facilitate the development of the disease. In turn, the decrease in MICB would reduce the immune response, contributing to the severity of the disease.

“We can think, in the future, if it would be possible to increase the expression of MICB with the ingestion of some drug, for example, and help the defense cells to fight the infection”, explained professor Mayana Zatz, director of the Center for Studies on the Human Genome and Stem Cells (CEGH-CEL) at USP and coordinator of the research.

To access the complete study on the different immune responses of a couple in the case of covid-09, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology, click here.

Source: O Globo and Jornal da USP