How to find Wi-Fi networks on Facebook
Your mobile data is running out and you need internet? Did you know that you can find Wi-Fi networks available in spaces near you via Facebook? This is a feature that is little known in social networking, but it can be very useful at times. Ah! And it’s available on the Facebook app for Android and iOS smartphones.
- Facebook expands Instagram Reels display to rival TikTok
- New Facebook feature talks about climate change; know how to access
- 7 Facebook functions you never thought existed
This way, everyone can find open Wi-Fi connection networks registered on Facebook. They usually belong to establishments that advertise the presence of internet connection through the social network. So, want to find out how to find a Wi-Fi network via Facebook? Learn how to do it in the next lines!
Step 1: there on the Facebook homepage , tap on the “Menu” icon;
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2: then tap the “Settings” category and privacy”;
Step 3: then just select the option “Find Wi-Fi Networks”;
Step 4
: on this page, you can use your current location to search all spaces near you with free Wi-Fi connection . Then just tap “See more” on one of the spaces to find more information such as the contact number, address and name of the Wi-Fi network. Pretty cool, right?
Ready! Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.