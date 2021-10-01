huawei-freebuds-4i-arrives-in-brazil-in-black-with-20%-discount

Three months ago Huawei launched its new FreeBuds 4i wireless headset in Brazil, initially available only in white. Now the Chinese manufacturer keeps betting on the accessory for those looking for great sound, good price and long battery life, but in black. And with a promotional price.

In a press release Huawei highlights that TWS headphones bring improved noise cancellation so that users can listen to music and podcasts more comfortably, allowing you to isolate external noises and reduce the volume so as not to damage their hearing.

(Image: Reproduction/Huawei) The manufacturer also highlights the ability to reduce ambient noise during audio and video calls, preventing sounds from the house or surroundings compromise the connection of work, high school or college. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Another eye-catching feature of the accessory stays for its battery capacity. The model has up to 10 hours of continuous music playback and can offer up to 22 hours of battery life thanks to the handy charging case. Available now in black and white, FreeBuds 4i red has no release date in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Huawei)

Price and release

Huawei FreeBuds 4i is now available in both the new black and white color and has a suggested price of R$ 549.

The promotion of 91% discount reduces the price to R$ 94 and is valid until the day 20 in October at partner stores, including Americanas, Submarino , Shoptime and Mpcel. Huawei also highlights that for cash purchases the consumer earns more 10% discount .