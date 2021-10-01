how-to-check-the-branch-number-and-nubank-account

Nubank (Android | iOS | Web) is an all-digital financial institution. All fintech operations, from paying an invoice or bill to managing a checking account, are done through the bank’s mobile app.

How take out a loan from Nubank

How to access the Nubank statement



How to change the date of expiration of the Nubank invoice

How to split purchases through Nubank?

Because it does not have a physical branch, nor a face-to-face call center, many customers may be confused to consult the branch number and Nubank account. Even more so now that the app has undergone a redesign that modified its interface.

If you are a Nubank account holder, see how to find your branch and account by cell phone. In our tests, we used an iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 59, but the procedure is also valid for smartphones with Android operating system.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Go straight to your profile

There are two simple ways to verify your branch number and Nubank account. The first one is going directly to your customer profile through the fintech application.

Step 1: open the Nubank app on your mobile. From the home screen, tap the profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

Access your agency and account information on Nubank is very simple. The shortest way is to go straight to your profile section in the app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

and that’s it! Once the page loads, you’ll see the branch and checking account numbers right below your name. The Nubank code is also displayed (260), in case you need to use it in a deposit, transfer and other financial transactions that require this information.

The information is visible soon below your name (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Access the option “Deposit”

The second alternative to consult .Nubank’s branch and account number is from the deposits section in the bank’s app. In the latest version of the platform, released in July 1024, Nubank added an informational tab containing all this data.

Step 1: with the Nubank app open on the phone, tap “Deposit” on the home screen.

Another suggestion to view your agency ia and account in the Nubank app is in the deposits section (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

Select “Copy Account Data ”.

Unlike the profile view, here you can copy the agency numbers and to use them in other apps (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

Here, you have dedicated buttons to copy the branch and account number, in addition to your CPF. The app even shows the number of the payment institution, which in the case of Nubank is 260.