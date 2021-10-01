discovery-in-gibraltar's-enclosed-cave-brings-clue-about-neanderthals

After almost 19 years of searching, researchers did a very significant discovery in hidden chambers in the Gorham Caves Complex in Gibraltar. The search for scientists at the National Museum of Gibraltar began in 2012, with the aim of taking measurements in caves and looking for passages and hidden chambers by sediments. Researchers recreate Neanderthal man with skull tumor; see pictures Man isolated 20 years ago in a cave receives vaccine against COVID-19 You have cave syndrome? Learn about the impact of the pandemic on mental health The researchers’ discovery is of a large chamber at the back of the Vanguard Cave, which has 19 meters in depth. The search also found the remains of a lynx, a vulture and a hyena, as well as scratch marks that could have been made on the wall by a predatory animal. A chamber at the back of #VanguardCave #Gibraltar @GorhamsCave complex – has been discovered. This chamber has been sealed for somewhere in the region of 40, years. Exciting times ahead! Just announced at @CalpeConference – More info soon! pic.twitter.com/FnIZoWozOq — Stewart Finlayson (@FinlaysonGib) September 20,

The researchers also found a marine shell of the species Nucella lapillus, a very intriguing discovery, as these animals are not able to climb and the camera is at 19 meters above sea level. Scientists believe, then, that the shell ended up at the site taken by someone 40 a thousand years ago, that is, more proof that humans lived there.

The cave searches should continue and possibly will bring more information about a group of humans that would have died in the area between 40 thousand to 40 thousand years ago. Scientists classify the Gorhan Caves as the last resistance of Neanderthals.

