Tesla asks drivers not to share autopilot failures
Tesla is already working in damage control mode to prevent the fame of AutoPilot, its semi-autonomous driving package, from having even more detractors. According to information from the international press, Elon Musk’s automaker suggests to its users and owners of cars with this technology that they avoid sharing any and all video with faults (small or large) in the system.
Full Self-Driving (FSD), which is the feature that practically drives Tesla for you, is the main target of criticism from users, who are evaluating the tool in beta phase, that is, with it still without 100% ready. According to Vice’s staff, by agreeing to use the FSD, the owner of the car receives a document with some suggestions from the assembler, including not to disclose videos of any failures.
The claim of Tesla is that many people “wish” the company’s cars to fail with this steering system, suggesting a certain pursuit. However, it is known that the FSD and the entire AutoPilot package are still under investigation by the US government for recurring failures that were not actually being recorded. In other words: the automaker’s concern is bad publicity.
Be a good driver
the company started to require drivers who want to test the FSD to have a good performance behind the wheel before of downloading the tech pack in your car. This evaluation is done through a program already installed in cars.
Even with all these difficulties, Tesla continues to sell the AutoPilot package for US$ 10 thousand. This technology can be installed in all the brand’s cars, which use cameras to monitor the roads and for automatic driving. It is worth remembering that the assembler’s electric cars are not autonomous, that is, the monitoring by the drivers must be constant.
Source: Vice
