tesla-asks-drivers-not-to-share-autopilot-failures

Tesla is already working in damage control mode to prevent the fame of AutoPilot, its semi-autonomous driving package, from having even more detractors. According to information from the international press, Elon Musk’s automaker suggests to its users and owners of cars with this technology that they avoid sharing any and all video with faults (small or large) in the system.

How much does the best Tesla autonomous car cost?

Police injured by Tesla autonomous car file a lawsuit against the company

Tesla starts to release autopilot for those who fulfill the “absurd” condition

Full Self-Driving (FSD), which is the feature that practically drives Tesla for you, is the main target of criticism from users, who are evaluating the tool in beta phase, that is, with it still without 100% ready. According to Vice’s staff, by agreeing to use the FSD, the owner of the car receives a document with some suggestions from the assembler, including not to disclose videos of any failures.

The claim of Tesla is that many people “wish” the company’s cars to fail with this steering system, suggesting a certain pursuit. However, it is known that the FSD and the entire AutoPilot package are still under investigation by the US government for recurring failures that were not actually being recorded. In other words: the automaker’s concern is bad publicity.