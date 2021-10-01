employees-accuse-blue-origin-of-misconduct-and-negligence;-understand

This Thursday (30), a letter was made public signed by a former communications executive with more 30 employees and former employees of Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos. In the letter, they state that the company has sexism and intolerance to employees who dare to challenge their leaders, and also mention concerns related to safety practices — including those related to the New Shepard vehicle — along with a lack of commitment to the future of our planet.

The document was published on the Lioness platform and has only the signature of Alexandra Abrams, who served as the leader of communication in the company until she was fired for cause in 2019, due to regulatory issues after several notifications – she claims that she was never warned about these problems . Most of the other professionals involved in the text are engineers, who refused to reveal their names publicly so as not to be harmed at Blue Origin or lose future opportunities in the aerospace industry.

According to the authors, the concerns related to New Shepard flights are constantly dismissed, especially when they come from employees, who are reprimanded for having expressed their concerns (Image: Reproduction/Reproduction/Blue Origin)

In the document, one author states that several of the employees were uncomfortable watching the flight of the New Shepard vehicle that took place in July, which was the first fully manned commercial flight of the system. “Many of the authors of this document say they would not accept flying in a Blue Origin vehicle,” they said. In addition, they allege that one executive treated the company’s women in a condescending and humiliating manner and was fired only after harassing a subordinate. the authors, former employees and current collaborators have gone through experiences that can be described as dehumanizing and are afraid of the consequences of going public against the richest man on the planet.

In response, the company denied the safety and cultural claims. “Blue Origin does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind,” said a representative of Blue Origin. “We provide multiple channels for our employees, including an available phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we will investigate any reporting misconduct. We maintain our safety record and believe the New Shepard is the safest rover ever designed or built,” he said.

New Shepard’s next flight is scheduled to take place on the day of October and, so far, the statements in the document do not appear to have resulted in changes in the plans of at least one of the passengers. “I’m confident in Blue Origin’s safety program, ship and history, and I certainly wouldn’t fly with them if I didn’t feel that way,” Glen de Vries said in a Twitter post. Chris Boshuizen, the other crew member, did not take a position.

Finally, the publication points out that Blue Origin officials are “forcing” the New Shepard vehicle, which is reusable, to do more than 24 flights per year, and who consider that these operations seriously compromise safety during flights. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration, the US flight regulator, says it is reviewing the information in the text, as well as allegations about the company’s safety practices.

Source: NY Times, Ars Technica