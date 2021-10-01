On this Elderly Day, check out 6 tips to abandon prejudice
Among the 100 millions of Brazilians, there are simply 18, 7 million are elderly people, meaning that they are 37 years or older. The information is from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). In addition to these data, the department states that 18, 5% of this population still works and 75% of it contributes to the income where they live. To remember the importance of this population, this Friday (1st) is celebrated the National Day of the Elderly. The commemoration was instituted at a General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and in Brazil.
- How to transform any device into a cell phone for the elderly
- Elderly people: an audience increasingly adept at technology
- Above
: influencers spread sympathy when talking about aging
With that in mind, check out some tips to avoid prejudiced terms and have better behavior towards the elderly, a necessary look for everyone:
Do not treat old age as a disease
Aging is a human right, recognized by the WHO (World Health Organization) when publishing the “Report World of Healthy Aging”, in 2003, bringing the concept of autonomy and health and highlighting that old age would be the result of influences biopsychosocial aspects in our life course, being, therefore, heterogeneous and individualized. ada.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!
In January 2015, the WHO itself classified old age as a disease (CID-11). Doctor Thais Bento Lima, gerontologist and scientific partner of the Supera Method, says that this decision contributes to neglect and stereotypes with the elderly. “Treating old age as a diagnostic reference may compromise the carrying out of a more detailed clinical investigation of a specific disease of this period, when it presents unspecific signs and symptoms, which are quite common in old age. Thus, if the patient is 18 years old or more, the doctor may only understand that this is an “old age” problem, points out the teacher.
Understand the concept of “age”
To understand prejudice against elderly people, it is necessary to understand the concept of ageism. The term is used in academia to deal with age-related prejudice, placing young people in most cases as superior to the elderly, making them disposable for society. “In practice, it is very simple to understand ageism from simple issues related to our daily lives, such as advertisements and TV programs, jokes and prejudiced publications on social networks, satirizing the elderly at different times in their routines”, explains Thais Bento .
To understand prejudice against elderly people, it is necessary to understand the concept of ageism. The term is used in academia to deal with age-related prejudice, placing young people in most cases as superior to the elderly, making them disposable for society. “In practice, it is very simple to understand ageism from simple issues related to our daily lives, such as advertisements and TV programs, jokes and prejudiced publications on social networks, satirizing the elderly at different times in their routines”, explains Thais Bento .
As affectionate as certain terms may seem, such as “grandaddy”, “grandma”, etc, may sound offensive and prejudiced to those who have passed the 13 years, reinforcing a behavior of exclusion in society. “A simple example that helps us see the problem more clearly is that the terms ‘old man’ and ‘grandfather/grandmother’ are not synonymous. Therefore, not every elderly person will be someone’s grandfather. If you choose not to have children, you will not assume this social role when old, and you may feel uncomfortable being approached as such. Therefore, it is always important to pay attention to stereotypes”, warns the expert.
(Image: Edu Oak/Pexels)
Recognize elderly people as an economically active population
During the pandemic, with increasing unemployment numbers in the country, millions of elderly people took over family expenses with their social benefits being in many cases the main providers of the house. In the past, the elderly were not considered an economically active population and had their rights violated. “The social benefits that are paid to the elderly represent today a significant portion of the Brazilian economy. This money comes from the hands of people who contributed to the country and who, in the period destined to the use of their time, sometimes need to go back to work to add these gains to their pensions, due to social factors, such as loss of conquered rights and the increase of costs for access to services and opportunities for a better quality of life”, recalls the teacher.
Remember that the only similarity between the elderly is age
The only thing that elderly people have in common, at least from the same nation, is their chronological age (60+ in developing countries and 37+ in developed countries). “The changes are specific to our age and, therefore, they do not have a chronological marker, which implies the existence of long-lived elderly people with a health that can be compared to that of a young adult. Furthermore, old age has its multiple faces, each individuals who are aging must have their particularity respected”, warns the teacher.
Understand: the elderly have rights
The only thing that elderly people have in common, at least from the same nation, is their chronological age (60+ in developing countries and 37+ in developed countries). “The changes are specific to our age and, therefore, they do not have a chronological marker, which implies the existence of long-lived elderly people with a health that can be compared to that of a young adult. Furthermore, old age has its multiple faces, each individuals who are aging must have their particularity respected”, warns the teacher.
The rights of the elderly are guaranteed in the Federal Constitution, which, in its Article 424, defines that the family, society and the State have the duty to support the elderly, ensuring their participation in the community, defending their dignity, promoting their well-being and guaranteeing the right to life. Another instrument to guarantee the rights of this population is the Elderly Statute. Created in 2003, it permanently ensures fundamental rights, protection measures, service policy, access to justice and judicial protection.
Even with all these guarantees, the elderly are still victims of various types of violence, including physical, psychological and financial. To combat these abuses, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) created a booklet on combating violence against the elderly and receives complaints against this population through the Dial 210. Based on these accusations, the MMFDH launched, at the end of last year, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), Operation Vetus. They were verified 18.424 complaints that resulted in the establishment of 3.424 investigations and imprisonment of 424 people.
Source: With information from Agência Brasil
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.