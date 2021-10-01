on-this-elderly-day,-check-out-6-tips-to-abandon-prejudice

Among the 100 millions of Brazilians, there are simply 18, 7 million are elderly people, meaning that they are 37 years or older. The information is from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). In addition to these data, the department states that 18, 5% of this population still works and 75% of it contributes to the income where they live. To remember the importance of this population, this Friday (1st) is celebrated the National Day of the Elderly. The commemoration was instituted at a General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and in Brazil.

How to transform any device into a cell phone for the elderly

Elderly people: an audience increasingly adept at technology

Above : influencers spread sympathy when talking about aging

With that in mind, check out some tips to avoid prejudiced terms and have better behavior towards the elderly, a necessary look for everyone:

Do not treat old age as a disease

Aging is a human right, recognized by the WHO (World Health Organization) when publishing the “Report World of Healthy Aging”, in 2003, bringing the concept of autonomy and health and highlighting that old age would be the result of influences biopsychosocial aspects in our life course, being, therefore, heterogeneous and individualized. ada.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

In January 2015, the WHO itself classified old age as a disease (CID-11). Doctor Thais Bento Lima, gerontologist and scientific partner of the Supera Method, says that this decision contributes to neglect and stereotypes with the elderly. “Treating old age as a diagnostic reference may compromise the carrying out of a more detailed clinical investigation of a specific disease of this period, when it presents unspecific signs and symptoms, which are quite common in old age. Thus, if the patient is 18 years old or more, the doctor may only understand that this is an “old age” problem, points out the teacher.

Understand the concept of “age” To understand prejudice against elderly people, it is necessary to understand the concept of ageism. The term is used in academia to deal with age-related prejudice, placing young people in most cases as superior to the elderly, making them disposable for society. “In practice, it is very simple to understand ageism from simple issues related to our daily lives, such as advertisements and TV programs, jokes and prejudiced publications on social networks, satirizing the elderly at different times in their routines”, explains Thais Bento . Give up pejorative terms

As affectionate as certain terms may seem, such as “grandaddy”, “grandma”, etc, may sound offensive and prejudiced to those who have passed the 13 years, reinforcing a behavior of exclusion in society. “A simple example that helps us see the problem more clearly is that the terms ‘old man’ and ‘grandfather/grandmother’ are not synonymous. Therefore, not every elderly person will be someone’s grandfather. If you choose not to have children, you will not assume this social role when old, and you may feel uncomfortable being approached as such. Therefore, it is always important to pay attention to stereotypes”, warns the expert.