Pokémon UNITE hits 30 million downloads on mobile in 7 days

Pokémon UNITE took a week to hit the impressive mark of 30 millions of mobile downloads. Released in 30 September for iOS and Android devices, the latest MOBA mobile game, like League of Legends: Wild Rift, became the biggest debut of the genre in history. The most played games on Steam in 2020

How to play Pokémon Unite on PC using BlueStacks 5 emulator

Pokemon UNITE | How to do well in the game

Only in the first two days after release, Pokémon UNITE had already surpassed 14 millions of downloads. The game was developed by The Pokémon Company in partnership with Tencent’s TiMi Studio, the team that created Honor of Kings. The numbers of the thunderous debut of UNITE were reported by the report

State of MOBA Mobile Games 2020 from the Sensor Tower. The study reinforced the impact of MOBA with the gaming community on mobile platforms. The spending of mobile players on the genre, which abbreviates the term Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, exploded during the covid pandemic-19, contributing to the increase of % of the average monthly revenue of the mobile games market in 2015 and more 14% in 2020.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The biggest game in this market right now is Honor of Kings by Tencent. Released in 2015, the title has yielded so far billions of dollars, about R$ 43 billions in the current price. Revenue slices place MOBA as one of the fastest growing subgenres of strategy games in the industry.