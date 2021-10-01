Pokémon UNITE hits 30 million downloads on mobile in 7 days
Pokémon UNITE took a week to hit the impressive mark of 30 millions of mobile downloads. Released in 30 September for iOS and Android devices, the latest MOBA mobile game, like League of Legends: Wild Rift, became the biggest debut of the genre in history.
- The most played games on Steam in 2020
- How to play Pokémon Unite on PC using BlueStacks 5 emulator
- Pokemon UNITE | How to do well in the game
Only in the first two days after release, Pokémon UNITE had already surpassed 14 millions of downloads. The game was developed by The Pokémon Company in partnership with Tencent’s TiMi Studio, the team that created Honor of Kings.
The numbers of the thunderous debut of UNITE
- were reported by the report
State of MOBA Mobile Games 2020 from the Sensor Tower. The study reinforced the impact of MOBA with the gaming community on mobile platforms. The spending of mobile players on the genre, which abbreviates the term Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, exploded during the covid pandemic-19, contributing to the increase of % of the average monthly revenue of the mobile games market in 2015 and more 14% in 2020.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The biggest game in this market right now is Honor of Kings by Tencent. Released in 2015, the title has yielded so far billions of dollars, about R$ 43 billions in the current price. Revenue slices place MOBA as one of the fastest growing subgenres of strategy games in the industry.
A good part of the good moment of MOBA mobile is due to the robust results that the games have in populous and emerging countries . The titles gain considerable audiences in markets attracted by the free availability of games and the possibility of having fun without the need for highly processed cell phones.
- Subscribe to the Game Pass and power up your Xbox with a library that includes more than 100 games for you to download at any time
Among the markets analyzed, Brazil was highlighted by the report for having one of the largest numbers of active users daily in MOBA games on mobile phones. The country of football became the country of the MOBA, with the largest daily active audience in the world in League of Legends: Wild Rift, the second place in Brawl Stars and the third of Mobile Legends.
Source: Sensor Tower
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021