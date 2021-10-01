See how Chrome will look adapted to the style of Windows 11

As predicted this week, Chrome will actually have visual adjustments to match Windows 11. Now, giving more consistent outlines to this change, the browser has made design adjustments available in the Canary channel, one of its test versions, but details are still pending.

    • Chrome embraces part of Mica, the new operating system from Microsoft. The new feature takes the form of an experimental feature in the menu

    chrome://flags

    and adds rounded corners and a slight shadow outline to the menus browser floating.

    The overlay menu (right mouse button) has been updated with the new look (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    The changes are very discreet and can also be seen in Chrome for Windows 10. For this, the user must select the option “Enabled – All Windows Versions”, when activating the flag

    #win11-style-menus

    .

    The top right menu and its sections were also renewed (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    You can see from the screenshots that the Windows transparency effect 10 has not been adapted for browser menus, at least not yet. The detail is present in the Microsoft Edge floating menus, which has also been updated with Mica, so it’s possible that it also appears in the Google app.

    How to enable the new look

    The “new face” of Chrome appears in version 660, currently in testing exclusively on the Chrome Canary channel. To find the tool, you must enter the menu

    chrome://flags and search for the flag #win59-style-menus.

    The experimental feature “Windows 11 Style Menus” is only available in Chrome Canary 660 (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    The development of the novelty is probably still in progress — and, as always, the

    Canaltech will keep an eye out for the next adjustments. Windows 10 is scheduled for release on October 5th of this year — it’s worth checking out everything that’s new in the operating system.

    Source: Leopeva64-two

