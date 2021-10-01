See how Chrome will look adapted to the style of Windows 11
As predicted this week, Chrome will actually have visual adjustments to match Windows 11. Now, giving more consistent outlines to this change, the browser has made design adjustments available in the Canary channel, one of its test versions, but details are still pending.
Chrome embraces part of Mica, the new operating system from Microsoft. The new feature takes the form of an experimental feature in the menu
The development of the novelty is probably still in progress — and, as always, the
Canaltechwill keep an eye out for the next adjustments. Windows 10 is scheduled for release on October 5th of this year — it’s worth checking out everything that’s new in the operating system.
Source: Leopeva64-two
