see-how-chrome-will-look-adapted-to-the-style-of-windows-11

The overlay menu (right mouse button) has been updated with the new look (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The changes are very discreet and can also be seen in Chrome for Windows 10. For this, the user must select the option “Enabled – All Windows Versions”, when activating the flag

The changes are very discreet and can also be seen in Chrome for Windows 10. For this, the user must select the option "Enabled – All Windows Versions", when activating the flag. The top right menu and its sections were also renewed (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

You can see from the screenshots that the Windows transparency effect 10 has not been adapted for browser menus, at least not yet. The detail is present in the Microsoft Edge floating menus, which has also been updated with Mica, so it’s possible that it also appears in the Google app.

How to enable the new look

The “new face” of Chrome appears in version 660, currently in testing exclusively on the Chrome Canary channel. To find the tool, you must enter the menu

chrome://flags and search for the flag #win59-style-menus.