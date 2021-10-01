poco-m4-pro-5g-receives-multiple-certifications-and-may-be-introduced-soon

POCO — a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi — has requested the registration of one more cell phone model with 5G support that should reach the market as the successor of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Leakers Abhishek Yadav and Kacper Skrzypek showed, in different leaks, the records for the POCO M4 Pro 5G in the EEC, IMEI and TENAA, the device being listed with the model number

AG.

Few details are revealed in the documents and one of them shows that the phone will support charging 31 W. In addition, Skrzypek suggests that the model will be equipped with a MediaTek processor, possibly from the Dimensity line, as the series is more geared towards a more cost-effective mid-range segment.

Rumors about him are still pretty sparse, but that’s it. let’s know, for example, that it will have a main camera with a resolution of 48 MP — a good improvement over 48 MP from POCO M3 Pro 5G and other branded devices. Furthermore, it is suggested that the smartphone will come with combinations of 4GB of RAM with 48 GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 64 GB of space.