Forza Horizon 5: PC gaming requirements
Playground Games revealed the minimum, recommended and ideal requirements for playing Forza Horizon 5
on computers. Windows players or 10 will be able to enjoy different renderings of the racing game and its more than 400 cars already revealed.
Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite will have editions with exclusive gifts in Brazil
Gamescom | Forza Horizon 5 wants to conquer even those who are not racing fans
Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Brazil this Thursday; know how to access
On its official website, the game developer published the three categories of requirements for hardware and software and even separated them between AMD and Nvidia CPUs and GPUs. The producer also confirmed that the game will be adapted to ultrawilde monitors (21:9) and will be compatible with Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec steering wheels. See the requirements below:
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200