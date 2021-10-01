galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3-are-close-to-first-million-units-sold

In August this year, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it introduced some new products to the world. Among the new features were the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, brand new folding cases that brought some interesting new features, such as IPX8 water resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 shows advances in construction in resistance testing

Available in Brazil since mid-September, sales around the world have been going on for even longer. The pre-sales of the two devices alone represented all sales of the brand’s other folding cell phones so far, which is quite impressive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Now, according to information from The Korean Herald, the sum of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 sales may exceed the first million units this weekend, which is a great milestone for the category of folding, which has been trying to become popular since its arrival in 2019. And considering their price range, as well as their launch, it’s something Samsung will certainly celebrate.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 brought a fresh look, with the smaller model getting a two-tone rear and the larger one standing out for being the first Samsung smartphone to feature under-screen camera technology.

The devices bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 888, screen with refresh rate support 68 Hz and aluminum and glass finish. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is the first in the family to support the S Pen and, just like the Galaxy S Ultra, does not have a slot to store the pen inside its body nor does it come with the accessory in the box by default.

