discover-some-of-the-best-mods-for-minecraft

Minecraft is a special game for several reasons, but two in particular: freedom and creativity. No wonder, the game is used as a teaching tool in several countries and it is possible to find several videos of people doing the impossible with the base game, such as recreating the complex universe of The Lord of the Rings.

Some people go beyond mere fans and build new game options. Modders, as they are known, deliver fun and elevate the original work for enthusiasts interested in exploring other worlds without leaving their favorite game. Check out now some of the best Minecraft Mods you can find.

Wooden Golems

Golems are folk beings constantly represented in pop culture and this Mod allows the player to build their own to help protect their base against Creepers and other invaders. Beings come in two forms, wielding a sword or bow and arrow, and the player can equip them with weapons of wood, iron, gold or diamond. It’s an excellent mod for protection if you want to have a quieter life in the game.

Wooden Golems Disclosure, Mod for Minecraft (Image: Disclosure/Im_Ashleigh) Solar System Mod

For science buffs, this Mod takes players around the solar system, with amazing scenarios of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. The change is not just in the setting, but also in its composition. When the player travels to these locations it is possible to find Martian rocks, increasing the number of objects in the game.

Disclosure of the red planet in this Mod for Minecraft (Image: Disclosure/felixmc)TropiCraft Mod

O TropiCraft Modis ideal for players who want to, say, take a vacation from Minecraft’s adventures and monsters. It has a heavenly setting, on an island, and allows the player to enjoy the summer while enjoying elaborate drinks. There are, of course, some mysteries, but this scenario tends to be quieter than the others.

Mods for Minecraft: Tropicraft Mod (Image: Playback/9Minecraft) Local Weather, Storms & Tornadoes

This Mod replaces the game’s weather system with a more ambient environment. realistic that changes in the different biomes available. It is possible to encounter strong storms, tornadoes and dynamic winds. These changes also affect how objects and vegetation are affected, causing them to suffer the consequences of different phases of nature.

Release of ambiance with tornado in Minecraft mod (Image: Release/Corosus) Portal Gun Mod

The fans of Portal, title of Valve, find in this Mod a potential to make the world of Minecraft even more creative. It is possible to teleport in the strangest way possible, besides having fun sending monsters away or, if you are creating a farm, increase the number of animals with this weapon. Only your creativity will set the limit.

Disclosure image of Portal Gun Mod (Image: Disclosure/iChun) Biomes O’ Plenty With a procedural generation system, Minecraft maps are never the same, always featuring distinct locations like desert, coast and forests, but what if the player could further elevate the game’s capacity? This is the proposal of this Mod, to take the player to new biomes, with new trees, plants and blocks available. Disclosure of the different biomes of Biomes O’ Plenty (Image: Disclosure/Forstride) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Who likes medieval environments and want adventures with dragons and other magical creatures, find in this Mod an environment full of novelties to fulfill your desire. In addition to new creatures, it is also possible to create armor using dragon scales, travel through new environments or be frightened by ghosts and other creatures constantly being added.

Dragons flying in the Ice and Fire Mod: Dragons (Image : Disclosure/Raptorfarian and Alexthe626 )

Zombieland Mod

Fans of zombies can also have a Mod in Minecraft. In it, the player must survive a zombie apocalypse and defeat extremely strong and fast creatures. The setting features abandoned cities (the typical post-apocalyptic world) and underground complexes (where important items can be found). If you want a Minecraft with more action, this is the ideal Mod.

Mods for Minecraft: Zombieland Mod (Image: Play/mcpedl.com)The Lion King Mod

Yes, there is also a Mod for Minecraft inspired by the Lion King. In it, the locations have scenarios from the movie and even an adventure that revolves around its plot, where the player must complete the missions given by Rafiki and defeat the hyenas. It is also possible to meet Timon and Pumba and live according to Hakuna Matata. If you are a fan of Disney animation, you can now guarantee your fun in the game with this universe.

Mods for Minecraft: The Lion King Mod (Image: Playback/9Minecraft) Pokemobs Mod

Of course, the classic Pokémon could not be left out of this list of Mods for Minecraft. It brings the character’s universe to the game and allows the player, in addition to capturing the cute little monsters, to create Poké Balls that will help during the process. It is also possible to promote battles between Pokémon.

Mods for Minecraft: Pokemobs Mod (Image: Play/FANDOM Powered by Wikia)

