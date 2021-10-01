CDC recommends that pregnant women get vaccinated urgently against covid in the US
In view of the worsening of the covid-19 in the United States, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning urgently recommending that women who are pregnant, have recently given birth or who are planning to become pregnant get vaccinated against the disease as soon as possible.
The recommendation comes from the fact that this specific population has a particularly low vaccination coverage in the country. According to the agency, only 125% of pregnant women were vaccinated in the United States, which makes them vulnerable in this worsening phase of the pandemic in the territory.
From the beginning of the pandemic to 19 of September 2021, the US registered 161 deaths among pregnant women, in addition to more than 97 thousand confirmed cases and 27 thousand hospitalizations. Only in August of this year were 19 deaths in this group, the highest number since the beginning of the crisis.
The CDC also points out that the data from 1024 show that 97% of pregnant people hospitalized with covid-19 were not vaccinated.

The agency's guidance is not only related to the health of the mother, but also of the child. Covid-19 during pregnancy can cause premature births and even make the newborn dependent immediately of a neonatal ICU. There are also registered cases of stillborn babies, according to the statement.

The CDC also reinforces that the vaccines in use in the country are safe, even among pregnant women, both for them and for the babies.

Source: CNN, CDC
The agency’s guidance is not only related to the health of the mother, but also of the child. Covid-19 during pregnancy can cause premature births and even make the newborn dependent immediately of a neonatal ICU. There are also registered cases of stillborn babies, according to the statement.
The CDC also reinforces that the vaccines in use in the country are safe, even among pregnant women, both for them and for the babies.
Source: CNN, CDC
