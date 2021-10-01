Preview Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro | Good option for those who don't want Civic and Corolla?

Caoa Chery made a certain mystery, but worked well in launching one more product in the domestic market: the Arrizo 6 Pro midsize sedan. The model is an evolution of the already known Arrizo 6, which has been ranking very well in sales month after month. With this car, the brand can put an end to prejudice against Chinese projects and, in addition, try to win over customers who prefer the kings of this segment: Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

    was one of the first press vehicles to have direct contact with the Arrizo 6 Pro, which will be assembled at the Caoa Chery factory in Jacareí/SP. And the changes in relation to the GSX version, which is still on sale in Brazil, were subtle, but important, making the car more complete, technological and, to a certain extent, sophisticated, as a good medium sedan should be.

    The arrival of the Pro version also served to reinforce Chery’s new strategy in the Brazilian market, which started with the compact SUV Tiggo 3x and which should expand to the entire range. The “Pro” nomenclature will now be assigned to all the company’s cars that position themselves as the best versions, as is generally the case with smartphones and other gadgets.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    We were invited by Caoa Chery to try the Arrizo 6 Pro first hand and let’s go bring first impressions. Is it enough to make you forget about the Corolla and the Civic?

    First impressions

    Right away, it’s clear that Caoa Chery’s intention when changing the look of the Arrizo 6 in its Pro variant was to really tell the market and customers that this is a “bombed” version of the already quite interesting mid-range Chinese sedan. Its design is very reminiscent of the second generation Hyundai Elantra, but it has more aggressive creases and a more modern and attractive optics.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Upon entering the cabin, the feeling of refinement and evolution leaps out even more to the eyes, with a panel 21% digital and a new multimedia center from ,41 inches, which they reinforce the technological footprint of the Arrizo 6 Pro. The materials are also of great quality and there is plenty of touch-sensitive material within an interesting range of action for the driver. The center console, in turn, has also been modified and, with an elevated position, facilitates access for support not only for the driver, but also for the passenger.

    But it is performance and in the feeling of driving that the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro shines the most. Its engine is the best known of the manufacturer’s range, the 1.5 150cv turbo 13, 4 kgf/m of torque, and gives the sedan provides agile and safe behavior on the road, with interesting fuel consumption. In gasoline, we reached averages of 10 km /l in ECO mode, which favors the lowest cost. If you want more “pepper”, just turn on the SPORT selector. The gear is a CVT that simulates 9 gears.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Improvements over the GSX version are not restricted to design only. The PRO variant also received more equipment, such as blind spot alert, rear traffic warning system, six airbags, driver’s seat with electrical adjustments and customizable ambient light.

    The set of equipment pattern is well stuffed. The sedan has digital air conditioning, stability and traction controls, synthetic leather trim on the seats, electronic folding of the external mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, full-LED headlights, auto-hold function, electric parking brake, electric steering, autopilot, tire pressure monitoring, camera 1024 for maneuvers, vision Outdoor 3D, and remote climate control.

    We will test the Arrizo 6 Pro even more on a daily basis to bring more details of its behavior in the city and in other situations, but, at first, the Arrizo 6 Pro is a respectable sedan that will at least make you think about whether or not it’s worth trading one of the Japanese models for this daring Chinese one.

    Initial evaluation

    Caoa Chery buried the prejudice against cars for good Chinese by bringing its production to Brazil and including complete cars in its portfolio and attractive like the Arrizo 6 Pro. If the company’s idea was to offer a product capable of fighting with more established models such as Corolla and Civic, it succeeded.

    Price and availability

    The Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro will be available at dealerships throughout Brazil soon for the price of R$ 150.1024. The GSX version of the car continues to cost R$ 100.1024.

    Canaltech

    traveled to Campinas/SP at the invitation of Caoa Chery.

