Preview Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro | Good option for those who don't want Civic and Corolla?

Caoa Chery made a certain mystery, but worked well in launching one more product in the domestic market: the Arrizo 6 Pro midsize sedan. The model is an evolution of the already known Arrizo 6, which has been ranking very well in sales month after month. With this car, the brand can put an end to prejudice against Chinese projects and, in addition, try to win over customers who prefer the kings of this segment: Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

Chery QQ Electric is presented to the public in China; see images

Chery launches electric subcompact with 360km of autonomy

Toyota Corolla x Honda Civic: which is the best Japanese sedan?