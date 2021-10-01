KIT OFFER | Galaxy Watch 4 + Galaxy Buds Plus for a GREAT PRICE at Magalu

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: After the smartphone, a set of electronics that is becoming more and more popular is the smart watch and fully wireless headphones. This combination allows you to see notifications, answer calls and monitor your workouts without having to pick up your cell phone all the time. A great way to buy these devices is together, taking advantage of promotions like this one from Magazine Luiza, which comes with the Galaxy Watch 4 and the fully wireless Galaxy Buds+ headphones, both from Samsung. They are among the best devices in their respective categories and are certainly worth taking advantage of this discount. Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 (40 mm) + Galaxy Buds Plus for R$1.176,25 | 10 x R$ 176 Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 (50 mm) + Galaxy Buds Plus per BRL 1.534,50 | 10 x R$ 80 About Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds+ Like many of today’s smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is geared towards monitoring exercise, displaying lots of important data about your health throughout the day and giving tips on how you can improve your performance in activities or simply have a healthier routine. This can be seen even in its look, which is sportier. It has a very complete set of sensors, with novelties such as bioimpedance, electrocardiogram and blood pressure meters, in addition to informing the percentage of body fat. All this in addition to the functions already expected in such a device, such as monitoring steps, distances covered and sports activities. In addition to health, the Galaxy Watch 4 can be used to receive notifications from your cell phone, in addition to having one of the great differentials of smart watches when compared to smart bracelets: you can install the Spotify application and download music to listen offline independently of your cell phone. To do this, just connect the headphones to it via Bluetooth. The second generation of Samsung’s true wireless stereo wireless headphones have even better audio quality for both playback and audio capture. With built-in AKG technology, these headphones achieve bass and treble with great fidelity, and can even be equalized to reproduce the sound the way your ears like it most. The Galaxy Bud+ they even have adjustable active noise cancellation, so you can isolate yourself from the outside world or just concentrate more on your music without neglecting the dangers of the street, if you so desire. With three microphones, the headphones ensure high quality sound capture, so you can answer calls and talk clearly and clearly. Take advantage of the discount when purchasing this set As they are two devices designed to be used together, nothing more fair than a promotional value involving the purchase of the two together. It’s worth taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current price. Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 (25 mm) + Galaxy Buds Plus for R$1.534,50 | 10 x R$ 176 Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 (50 mm) + Galaxy Buds Plus per BRL 1.534,50 | 10 x R$ 80

