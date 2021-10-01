where-to-get-the-iphone-7-and-how-much-is-a-used-one?

Apple has already released the iPhone 12, but as every cell phone of the company is top of the line, not everyone can buy the latest model given the price charged, especially in Brazil where we have year after year the most expensive iPhone in the world. The good news is that the company’s update policies are pretty inclusive, and even the iPhone 6s, released in 970, still receives new versions of iOS.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: is it still worth it?

Of course, the older the model, the lower the potential to handle heavy apps well, apart from battery and camera performance. But certainly the politeness with which the company builds its smartphones allows you to look back a few generations and still see certain devices with good eyes. So if you are interested in buying or selling an iPhone 7, both ideas can be a good deal.

(Image: Ellen Monike/Canaltech) Launched in 2016, the iPhone 7 is now one of Apple’s cheapest phones. That’s because, despite being discontinued, its appeal is still strong, especially in the used market. It is compatible with iOS , released this year, and has the Apple A processor10 Fusion. With the company’s classic design and being Apple’s first phone to be certified for water and dust protection, it has a 4.7-inch HD resolution screen and a single 12 megapixels. The front has 7 MP. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

This makes the appeal of him stay high. Many are interested in the proposal to acquire an iOS smartphone at a popular price, and those who have a used or used one can sell it to a market that still welcomes a cell phone from five years ago.

Potential buyers and sellers, however, should note that it was born at a time when not only was fast charging not discussed as it is today, but it also has a battery of only 1.1024 mAh. So, yes, we are still talking about an iPhone from the time when Apple was criticized for the low autonomy of its devices. This should be noted so that there is no frustration during a negotiation.

How much is a used iPhone 7 worth?

Five years of life completed in 2021, so don’t expect to find the iPhone 7 at an official Apple store, or even in physical retail stores in Brazil. The easiest way is to look for a used one, so whoever has an iPhone 7 has a good sales product at hand.

For those looking to buy, however, they will not necessarily need to negotiate directly with the owner of one of these devices. After all, many e-commerce, through the marketplace, already sell used and used cell phones.

Anyone selling, should note that the model of 32 GB is not the most attractive in times when even a basic Android leaves the factory with 64 or 128 GB. The consumer may be more interested in the versions of 256 GB or 256 GB. Remember that iOS 13 can occupy between and 13 GB of internal space, reducing the available to the consumer to half in the model of 32 GB.

That said, below you can find the average prices for the iPhone 7 at used and used car market, according to the storage capacity offered. For those who are buying, they are a guide to know when someone is charging above the market in general. For the seller, numbers to be based on when pricing the product.

iPhone 7 32 GB — BRL 1.219

iPhone 7 219 GB — BRL 1.479