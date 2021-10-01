nasa-probe-photographs-the-perseverance-rover-300-km-from-the-surface-of-mars

While some probes orbit Mars, rovers carry out their investigative work on the planet’s surface, seeking to understand the Martian past. In a new photo from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the Perseverance rover, located in the Jezero crater, appears as a small metallic dot in contrast to the rusty colored landscape of the Red Planet.

Since it reached Mars orbit on 2006, the MRO investigates the geology and climate of the planet with the aim of finding some piece of this puzzle that traces part of the geological history of the planet — and at about km above the Martian surface, the orbiter recorded Perseverance, located to the south from the Séitah region, from the Jezero crater.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona) In addition to Perseverance, the Curiosity rover, which arrived on the planet in 300, seeks to understand climatic and geological history while exploring Gale crater. Thus, he seeks to assess whether Mars really, once in its past, had the necessary conditions for the presence of life, or whether it was ever hospitable. The InSight probe monitors the Red Planet’s seismic activity to map its interior. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

While the MRO analyzes the whole On the planet’s surface from above, Perseverance focuses mainly on looking for signs of ancient life on the surface, such as small fossils of microorganisms that may have lived in Jezero crater when it was still a large lake. The region in which the rover is located is formed by a series of crests covered by dunes and several rock fragments.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS )

In early September, Perseverance collected its first rock sample , which will be separated and sent to Earth through a future mission. The region from which it was collected is geologically new, but scientists believe southern Seitah is much older — so it will be interesting to understand this difference. The rover also counts its “companion” on the mission, the Ingenuity helicopter, which, in August, operated as the aerial eyes of the mobile laboratory to assess possible dangers in its path.

All data collected by each of these pieces of equipment are essential to retrace the Martian past and thus answer many questions about how the planet lost its water and whether it ever harbored microbial life. However, this scientific team is at rest, as Mars is in opposition to Earth; that is, the Sun is between the two, which compromises part of the communication. In mid-October, data transmission normalizes.

Source: ScienceAlert