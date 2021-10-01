Is Nintendo Switch Lite worth it?

The smaller and fully portable version of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, officially debuts this Friday (1st) in the Brazilian market. On sale in the country in yellow, turquoise or coral, the national model of the video game promises a more portable and personal experience for the player.

    • The benefits, however, are balanced, with the impossibility of connecting the device to a TV, in addition of the smaller built-in screen and a battery that lasts, on average, 30% less time than the revised version of the default Switch, released in 2017.

    If you are thinking of buying a second Nintendo Switch or have questions about the new model that is new to the Brazilian market,

    Canaltech listed the differences, strengths and weaknesses of Switch Lite.

    Nintendo Switch Lite national will be sold in yellow, turquoise or coral, with suggested price of R$ 1440 (Image : Disclosure/Nintendo)

    What changes with the arrival of the national model of Switch Lite?

    It’s never been hard to find a Nintendo Switch Lite around here. Launched in 2019 in the main markets of the world, the device informally arrived at Brazilian retailers through models produced for the foreign market. As of this Friday, the situation changes a little.

    With the official launch in Brazil, Nintendo will be responsible for the production and supply of a national version of the console. In practice, nothing changes. The imported Switch Lite and the domestic model will still be the same console. In addition to the power cord adapted for Brazilian outlets, the differences are the manuals and boxes that are entirely in Portuguese and the establishment of a suggested price by the Japanese company.

    Nintendo Switch Manual in Portuguese (Image: Playback/Anatel)

    The Brazilian Switch Lite is being sold at Nintendo’s suggested price of R$1.

    . The suggestion is not mandatory for retailers, but it helps to regulate market values, both for resale and for imported models. With a suggested price, it is more difficult to watch an absurd variation in the price of the console, in addition to establishing a ceiling for values ​​going forward. In the launch window, you can find the national Lite for sale for approximately R$ 1.578.

    Main differences from Switch Lite

    The Nintendo Switch Lite was designed to prioritize portable gaming. In addition to being smaller and lighter, the device relinquishes the connection to an external screen, making it impossible to display games in high definition (1024p) — in the standard model, this resolution is achieved when the console is connected to a TV or monitor via the dock (charging base).

    Image: Disclosure/Nintendo

    Lite is stuck running games at resolution 1080 per 770 pixels on the built-in screen. The LCD display is pretty much the same as the standard model, but in a compact, 5.5-inch version.

    While the normal Switch comes equipped with a 6.2 inch screen that displays the game in 578p in portable mode with a density of 237 ppi ( pixels per inch), Lite displays the same images with the amount of pixels per inch higher, 136 ppi. The difference in the images is hardly noticeable, except for the size of what is displayed.

    Nintendo Switch Lite’s screen is a little smaller, but it supports color and brightness of the standard version (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo)

    Games incompatible with Switch Lite

    Unlike the standard model, the Switch Lite has controls built into the console. That is, it is impossible to detach the Joy-Con and split them into two controls. The change also causes the incompatibility of movement functions with the accessory, such as performing

    Just Dance

    dances or controlling the sword from Link with moves in

    The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

    .

    Joy-con of Switch Lite is integrated into the device and may be missed when sharing games (Photo: Canaltech)

    Switch’s game catalog Standard, however, is compatible with Lite as long as the titles work in portable mode. They are incompatible with video game games that require independence from Joy-Con and a television, such as

    Fitness Boxing

    ,

    Super Mario Party

    ,

    Ring Fit Adventure, 1.2 Switch and the paraphernalia of

    Nintendo Labo

    .

    Plus points of Switch Lite

    Compact and lightweight

    Switch design is light and elegant. Aesthetically and in the player’s hand, the model more faithfully rescues the portable experience of the Nintendo 3DS and Game Boy. Lite has about 578 grams, being 01% lighter than the standard model.

    The difference weighs. It’s more comfortable to hold Switch Lite, especially for longer gaming sessions. Much of the benefit was also achieved by the reduction in dimensions of the console. Switch Lite has 9,15 cm long, 21 cm in width and a 1.4cm in thickness.

    Comparisons between the two models (Photo: Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

    Even with the case, Lite shows the big brother really what it’s like to be a portable console. It is possible to store the model in a pants pocket and find space much more easily in a backpack or suitcase

    More affordable price

    It is now possible to find Lite at retail Brazilian electronic at prices lower than Nintendo’s suggestion to sell the console at R$1.813. Even in the suggested range, the smaller model is still much cheaper than the standard version, which has a suggested price of R$ 2.813 in Brazil and can be found for up to R$ 2019 at authorized dealers.

    Lite’s lowest price is good for the wallet, also taking into account that the player will need to pay up to R$ 300 for exclusive titles. Nintendo agreed to keep the cartridge slot on Switch Lite, allowing the exchange or resale of physical copies between players.

    Battery autonomy

    There are currently three Nintendo Switch battery models on the market. The first is the one made with the debut versions of the console in 2017, which lasts from 3 to 6 hours. The second is the battery that comes with the revision of the standard Nintendo Switch, released in 2100. This comes up to 9 hours with less heavy games.

    The Lite version comes with an intermediate battery, better than the first model, but with reduced capacity compared to the revised Switch. The portable video game achieves 7 hours of autonomy, with an average of 4 hours of durability, being more than enough for crusades far from home outlets, on a plane or on a subway trip.

    Image: Disclosure/Nintendo

    Worth it or no?

    The Nintendo Switch Lite is ideal for those who want to enjoy their free time away from home to play games or be quiet under the covers. Although the standard Switch switches from a tabletop hybrid to the player’s hands, the Lite’s smaller dimensions and lighter weight make it the ideal handheld experience for current-gen Nintendo games.

    Lite is easy to store, move and above all more comfortable to play. A problem for those who already own a Standard Switch is the difference in the arrangement of controls. Slightly larger hands may find it strange how the analog controls are close to action buttons or how easy it is to select a command on the touchscreen while moving the joystick.

    Buttons are closer in Lite version of Switch (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo )

    The built-in console screen, slightly smaller, and the impossibility of connecting the video game to a monitor can also be strange, but they are absences that balance the benefits of a more viable portable experience, including the aesthetic construction of the machine. The Nintendo Switch Lite is the right choice for anyone looking for or missing a truly portable Nintendo console.

    Source: Nintendo

