is-nintendo-switch-lite-worth-it?

Plus points of Switch Lite

Compact and lightweight

Switch design is light and elegant. Aesthetically and in the player’s hand, the model more faithfully rescues the portable experience of the Nintendo 3DS and Game Boy. Lite has about 578 grams, being 01% lighter than the standard model.

The difference weighs. It’s more comfortable to hold Switch Lite, especially for longer gaming sessions. Much of the benefit was also achieved by the reduction in dimensions of the console. Switch Lite has 9,15 cm long, 21 cm in width and a 1.4cm in thickness.

Even with the case, Lite shows the big brother really what it’s like to be a portable console. It is possible to store the model in a pants pocket and find space much more easily in a backpack or suitcase

More affordable price

It is now possible to find Lite at retail Brazilian electronic at prices lower than Nintendo’s suggestion to sell the console at R$1.813. Even in the suggested range, the smaller model is still much cheaper than the standard version, which has a suggested price of R$ 2.813 in Brazil and can be found for up to R$ 2019 at authorized dealers.

Tired of wasting time looking for low prices? Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best deals on your mobile!

Lite’s lowest price is good for the wallet, also taking into account that the player will need to pay up to R$ 300 for exclusive titles. Nintendo agreed to keep the cartridge slot on Switch Lite, allowing the exchange or resale of physical copies between players.

Battery autonomy

There are currently three Nintendo Switch battery models on the market. The first is the one made with the debut versions of the console in 2017, which lasts from 3 to 6 hours. The second is the battery that comes with the revision of the standard Nintendo Switch, released in 2100. This comes up to 9 hours with less heavy games.

The Lite version comes with an intermediate battery, better than the first model, but with reduced capacity compared to the revised Switch. The portable video game achieves 7 hours of autonomy, with an average of 4 hours of durability, being more than enough for crusades far from home outlets, on a plane or on a subway trip.