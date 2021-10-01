changing-the-language-of-a-mac-application

We’ve already discussed at Canaltech that changing the Mac’s language is a great alternative for people who acquired the computer abroad, or want to have more contact with a different language. However, if you find it too radical to change the entire language of macOS, how about changing only specific apps?

Many people don’t know that the Mac lets you choose different languages ​​for the applications installed on the system. For example, you can browse the system with Brazilian Portuguese language and use Safari in English. Interesting, isn’t it?

Important: As this is a new feature, you will need to have the macOS Catalina system installed or higher. Also, it is likely that some applications are not enabled to switch languages.

