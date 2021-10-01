Changing the Language of a Mac Application

We’ve already discussed at Canaltech that changing the Mac’s language is a great alternative for people who acquired the computer abroad, or want to have more contact with a different language. However, if you find it too radical to change the entire language of macOS, how about changing only specific apps?

  • How install Safari extensions on Mac
  • 7 tricks every Mac user needs to know
  • Mac microphone is not working? Know what to do
  • Using VoiceOver to control your Mac by voice

Many people don’t know that the Mac lets you choose different languages ​​for the applications installed on the system. For example, you can browse the system with Brazilian Portuguese language and use Safari in English. Interesting, isn’t it?

Important: As this is a new feature, you will need to have the macOS Catalina system installed or higher. Also, it is likely that some applications are not enabled to switch languages.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Did you pay attention to the warnings? It’s time to learn how to change the language of a Mac application. Check it out!

Step 1:

    in the menu bar top, click the  button and go to “System Preferences…”.

    Open System Preferences app on Mac – Screenshot : Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

      Enter “Language and Region”. Then select the “Apps” tab.

Enter the “Apps” section contained in the Mac Language Preferences – Capture screenplay: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: Click the “+” button and choose the application you want to change the language. Then choose the language and click “Add”.

Choose the app and the desired language – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If you want the app returns to the default Mac language, just click the “-” button. That simple!

Remove the chosen language for a particular app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

