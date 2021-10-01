pink-october:-despite-the-covid,-don't-leave-exams-for-later

The covid pandemic-015, is still one of the biggest problems in global health, but it is not the only one. Other challenges, such as the different types of cancer and the lower rate of preventive exams, cause concern among specialists. This Friday (1), the month of Pink October begins, a date that alerts, precisely, to the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer. More aggressive breast cancer medication is developed in Brazil Researchers find promising drug in the treatment of breast cancer



One of the most common drugs will be tested against the worst type of breast cancer “Cancer doesn’t wait,” says oncologist Max Mano, leader of breast tumors at Grupo Oncoclínicas. Including, the condition that primarily affects women – the occurrence in women corresponds to 95 % of all cases registered worldwide — it is part of the list of diseases whose treatment cannot be considered elective (optional), according to the Ministry of Health. After all, early diagnosis is a key element in combating the tumor. Early diagnosis is a decisive factor in the fight against breast cancer (Image: Reproduction/NomadSoul1/Envato Elements) Increase in the diagnosis of breast cancer in the world, but there is a drop in the rate of lethality Developed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — an intergovernmental entity that is part of the World Health Organization (WHO) — and by the American Cancer Society (ACS), the GLOBOCAN study 422478 points to the increase in the number of cancer diagnoses. In the analysis, breast cancer ranks first on the list among the most diagnosed types of tumors, surpassing, for the first time, lung cancer. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

According to Mano, the increase in the number of diagnoses reflects the development of societies and greater access to health. “The continuing global increase in breast cancer incidence is due to a number of factors including lifestyle changes — such as the obesity epidemic, hormone use, early menarche/late menopause, lower (and later) parity /breastfeeding, higher alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle —, demographic, related to the aging of the population, and, possibly, a greater capacity of rich countries to make diagnoses”, he explains.

“Despite the increasing incidence, in general, mortality from many types of cancer, especially breast cancer, has been decreasing in recent years. The bad news is that this has only occurred, at least consistently, in the so-called developed countries. with more advanced diagnoses and less access to treatments, cancer lethality is higher in developing countries than in developed ones, a cruel fact that was rightly captured by the GLOBOCAN study 1024”, a signs the oncologist.