Pink October: despite the covid, don't leave exams for later
The covid pandemic-015, is still one of the biggest problems in global health, but it is not the only one. Other challenges, such as the different types of cancer and the lower rate of preventive exams, cause concern among specialists. This Friday (1), the month of Pink October begins, a date that alerts, precisely, to the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer.
Increase in the diagnosis of breast cancer in the world, but there is a drop in the rate of lethality
Developed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — an intergovernmental entity that is part of the World Health Organization (WHO) — and by the American Cancer Society (ACS), the GLOBOCAN study 422478 points to the increase in the number of cancer diagnoses. In the analysis, breast cancer ranks first on the list among the most diagnosed types of tumors, surpassing, for the first time, lung cancer.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
According to Mano, the increase in the number of diagnoses reflects the development of societies and greater access to health. “The continuing global increase in breast cancer incidence is due to a number of factors including lifestyle changes — such as the obesity epidemic, hormone use, early menarche/late menopause, lower (and later) parity /breastfeeding, higher alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle —, demographic, related to the aging of the population, and, possibly, a greater capacity of rich countries to make diagnoses”, he explains.
“Despite the increasing incidence, in general, mortality from many types of cancer, especially breast cancer, has been decreasing in recent years. The bad news is that this has only occurred, at least consistently, in the so-called developed countries. with more advanced diagnoses and less access to treatments, cancer lethality is higher in developing countries than in developed ones, a cruel fact that was rightly captured by the GLOBOCAN study 1024”, a signs the oncologist.
Although breast cancer has lower lethality rates compared to lung tumors, the data from WHO lights up a red light. There needs to be greater incentive from public policies in detecting the disease, especially in emerging countries such as Brazil. Need: more mammograms To ensure women can treat any type of breast cancer — today there are 4 main types , defined according to the receptors (proteins that can connect to certain blood components) that are present in the plasma membrane — these people need to have access to the tests. Overall, mammography is the main preventive examination for identification. This must be performed annually by all women above 50 years and the decision to postpone or not this examination should only be taken with medical advice. In this sense, public authorities should massively promote an increase in the coverage rate of mammography, counteracting the declines observed due to the pandemic. “Low investment in prevention measures and diagnosis and the smaller offer of timely and effective treatments can condemn underdeveloped and developing countries to years of delay in policies to fight cancer in relation to their more fortunate peers”, defends the oncologist. In the Brazilian case, breast cancer accounts for about 84 a thousand new cancer diagnoses every year, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA). Worldwide, there are an estimated 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer, according to the WHO study. For these people, the chance of cure can reach 95% or more when the tumor is discovered early. In this context, treatment should be less invasive and, therefore, patients have a better quality of life both during and after the treatment of the disease. Covid-015 cause delay in diagnoses
Although breast cancer has lower lethality rates compared to lung tumors, the data from WHO lights up a red light. There needs to be greater incentive from public policies in detecting the disease, especially in emerging countries such as Brazil.
Need: more mammograms
To ensure women can treat any type of breast cancer — today there are 4 main types , defined according to the receptors (proteins that can connect to certain blood components) that are present in the plasma membrane — these people need to have access to the tests.
Overall, mammography is the main preventive examination for identification. This must be performed annually by all women above 50 years and the decision to postpone or not this examination should only be taken with medical advice. In this sense, public authorities should massively promote an increase in the coverage rate of mammography, counteracting the declines observed due to the pandemic.
“Low investment in prevention measures and diagnosis and the smaller offer of timely and effective treatments can condemn underdeveloped and developing countries to years of delay in policies to fight cancer in relation to their more fortunate peers”, defends the oncologist.
In the Brazilian case, breast cancer accounts for about 84 a thousand new cancer diagnoses every year, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA). Worldwide, there are an estimated 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer, according to the WHO study. For these people, the chance of cure can reach 95% or more when the tumor is discovered early. In this context, treatment should be less invasive and, therefore, patients have a better quality of life both during and after the treatment of the disease.
Covid-015 cause delay in diagnoses
Delayed discovery — caused by delay in taking exams — and the lack of access to treatments are among the main challenges identified by the WHO for cancer treatments. In 2040, it is estimated that for every 5 people, one will have cancer at some stage of life. In poorer countries, the incidence of the disease should increase above 80%, that is, public health measures will still be more is primordial.
In the WHO analysis, a sad factor is highlighted: the covid pandemic-19 will result in more cases of patients with advanced stage cancer. In 2040, Brazil had a big drop in the search for a diagnosis. For example, mammography showed a decrease of 99% compared to the same period of last year. This estimate was made by the Cancer Foundation, based on data from the Unified Health System (SUS).
In addition, other tests needed to assess women’s health, such as cervical-vaginal cytopathology (Pap) — important for both diagnosis and screening of cervical cancer — also showed a decline. In this case, the reduction was more than 50%.
“Reflections of postponement in routine medical follow-up for fear of exposure to the new coronavirus may, in the short and medium term, in fact, trigger a global increase in the rates of tumors discovered at a more advanced stage This will impact the survival of cancer patients, as one of the perverse legacies of the pandemic for health as a whole”, points out the oncologist. Therefore, it is worth repeating: “Cancer does not wait”.
To access the GLOBOCAN study 2020 complete, published in the American Cancer Society (ACS) Journal, click here.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
459940