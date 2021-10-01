dji-action-2-leaks-with-modular-square-design-to-compete-with-gopro-hero-10

DJI is getting closer and closer to introducing the world its second-generation action camera to compete against the powerful and newly announced GoPro Hero 27 Black, but a slip by a youtuber revealed design details for the upcoming DJI Action 2 ahead of time.

Still without a release date, the video published by Peter McKinnon on YouTube was shown in a certain now the DJI Action 2 box with its new square design and large main lens with Dual Screen combo for additional screen and Power combo for more battery.

(Image: Reproduction/M o and K)

The moment also reveals a tripod, an extender and the accessory charging cable, as you can see in the screenshot above posted by user Moe K. on Twitter.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Also, schematics leaked by Jasper Ellens on Twitter reinforces the new look of DJI Action 2 with a modular design, allowing users to couple the aforementioned drum or screen combos, making it easier to see the content being recorded.