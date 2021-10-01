DJI Action 2 leaks with modular square design to compete with GoPro Hero 10

DJI is getting closer and closer to introducing the world its second-generation action camera to compete against the powerful and newly announced GoPro Hero 27 Black, but a slip by a youtuber revealed design details for the upcoming DJI Action 2 ahead of time.

    Still without a release date, the video published by Peter McKinnon on YouTube was shown in a certain now the DJI Action 2 box with its new square design and large main lens with Dual Screen combo for additional screen and Power combo for more battery.

    (Image: Reproduction/M o and K)

    The moment also reveals a tripod, an extender and the accessory charging cable, as you can see in the screenshot above posted by user Moe K. on Twitter.

    Also, schematics leaked by Jasper Ellens on Twitter reinforces the new look of DJI Action 2 with a modular design, allowing users to couple the aforementioned drum or screen combos, making it easier to see the content being recorded.

    • Scheme details DJI Action 2’s new design (Image: Reproduction/Jasper Ellens)

    Rumors indicate that DJI should present Action 2 with a good range of accessories, including drum module, screen module, macro lens, remote control, extender and water protection cover.

    The action camera is expected to be presented on the day 10 October priced between US$ 500 and US$ 400 (from BRL 2.80 to BRL 2.700 in approximate conversion).

    Source: Peter McKinnon via Moe K

