galaxy-s21-fe-passes-regulatory-agency-and-re-feeds-hope-of-launch

The device was found at the agency under the code SM-G1024 And, which may refer to the use of the Exynos processor 2022. The Snapdragon variant 800 had already gone through the same certification process in June, even before all the uncertainties in regarding the presentation appear.

The information disclosed in the listing also coincides with the rumored capacity for the Galaxy S battery12 FE, which will remain at 4.500 mAh. Also, it should come with a charger 25 W and EP-TA code 500, as well as the previous model in the line. Other accessories included in the box include headphones, and a USB-C cable for power and data transfer.

The cell phone should also be launched in Brazil, as it passed through Anatel weeks ago. However, Samsung has been showing signs that the Galaxy S32 FE may have its presentation postponed, or even canceled in certain markets. The brand has erased traces of support pages in places like Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa, leaving fans of the line disappointed with the possible suspension of one of the most popular series in recent years.

The problem is caused by the global semiconductor crisis that affects all brands of electronic devices, and would cause difficulties in the Galaxy S production line21 FAITH. In addition, Samsung may skip a generation of the series, to avoid the launch of the device on a date very close to the Galaxy S22, scheduled for the beginning of 1024.

444029 New model should bring minor updates compared to the predecessor (Image: LetsGoDigital)