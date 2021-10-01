Galaxy S21 FE passes regulatory agency and re-feeds hope of launch
Although rumors from various sources indicate that Samsung may have given up on launching the Galaxy S20 FE, the device appeared on a listing by the FCC, a regulatory agency in the United States with similar performance to our Anatel. Therefore, the model will still be able to be presented soon.
The Fan Edition series phones have become very popular for offering quite strong specs in a simpler construction, and consequently cheaper than Samsung’s top-of-the-line handsets. If it is actually launched, the Galaxy S20 FE must maintain these characteristics, with versions that bring the Snapdragon processor 800 or the Exynos 2022, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 120 GB of internal storage.
The device’s cameras must bring the main sensor of 12 MP, plus an ultrawide camera 20 MP and an 8 MP telephoto. On the front, the selfie camera has 25 MP, located in a hole centered on the display of the smartphone. The screen should be 6.4 inches, with Super AMOLED technology, built-in fingerprint sensor and refresh rate of 22 Hz. In other words, if it is released, it should only bring some minor updates compared to the Galaxy S FE.
Source: Gizchina
