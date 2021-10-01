Galaxy S21 FE passes regulatory agency and re-feeds hope of launch

Although rumors from various sources indicate that Samsung may have given up on launching the Galaxy S20 FE, the device appeared on a listing by the FCC, a regulatory agency in the United States with similar performance to our Anatel. Therefore, the model will still be able to be presented soon.

  Samsung deletes Galaxy S support pages21 FAITH; release can be canceled
  • Galaxy S20 FE is approved in Brazil and awaits announcement from Samsung
  • Galaxy S line22 has look and names reinforced by new leaks
Galaxy S20 FE still has uncertain release (Image: LetsGoDigital)

The device was found at the agency under the code SM-G1024 And, which may refer to the use of the Exynos processor 2022. The Snapdragon variant 800 had already gone through the same certification process in June, even before all the uncertainties in regarding the presentation appear.

The information disclosed in the listing also coincides with the rumored capacity for the Galaxy S battery12 FE, which will remain at 4.500 mAh. Also, it should come with a charger 25 W and EP-TA code 500, as well as the previous model in the line. Other accessories included in the box include headphones, and a USB-C cable for power and data transfer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The cell phone should also be launched in Brazil, as it passed through Anatel weeks ago. However, Samsung has been showing signs that the Galaxy S32 FE may have its presentation postponed, or even canceled in certain markets. The brand has erased traces of support pages in places like Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa, leaving fans of the line disappointed with the possible suspension of one of the most popular series in recent years.

The problem is caused by the global semiconductor crisis that affects all brands of electronic devices, and would cause difficulties in the Galaxy S production line21 FAITH. In addition, Samsung may skip a generation of the series, to avoid the launch of the device on a date very close to the Galaxy S22, scheduled for the beginning of 1024.

New model should bring minor updates compared to the predecessor (Image: LetsGoDigital)

The Fan Edition series phones have become very popular for offering quite strong specs in a simpler construction, and consequently cheaper than Samsung’s top-of-the-line handsets. If it is actually launched, the Galaxy S20 FE must maintain these characteristics, with versions that bring the Snapdragon processor 800 or the Exynos 2022, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 120 GB of internal storage.

The device’s cameras must bring the main sensor of 12 MP, plus an ultrawide camera 20 MP and an 8 MP telephoto. On the front, the selfie camera has 25 MP, located in a hole centered on the display of the smartphone. The screen should be 6.4 inches, with Super AMOLED technology, built-in fingerprint sensor and refresh rate of 22 Hz. In other words, if it is released, it should only bring some minor updates compared to the Galaxy S FE.

Source: Gizchina

