subaru-presents-the-solterra,-its-1st-electric-car;-watch-the-video

Subaru is preparing its 1st electric car, an SUV called Solterra. The model was presented by the Japanese manufacturer in a video this week, bringing details of the design of the future release.

No specification on engine, battery or even the Solterra’s size was revealed by Subaru, but, according to what is already available on the automaker’s official website, the SUV will be “Subaru’s natural evolution for all weather conditions, with performance for all roads”.

The SUV was named after the combination of the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth” and is built on the e-Subaru Global Platform, a new architecture aimed at all-electric vehicles. “The Solterra EV brings the reliability of the Subaru brand, state-of-the-art safety technology and legendary four-wheel drive engineering to an environmentally responsible all-electric SUV,” said the automaker.

Technology and zero emission

One of the few features revealed by Subaru regarding the Solterra is that the launch will be an off-road SUV, with traction standard symmetrical on all four wheels and ground height suitable for the roughest terrain. The other details disclosed by the company extol the technology that will be present in the future vehicle.

According to Subaru, the Solterra will be silent, spacious and “comfortably equipped with all cabin technology. you need for a modern SUV”. The brand praised that the vehicle, being fully electric, has zero pollutant emissions and will allow future owners to “explore nature without causing an impact”.