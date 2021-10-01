french-version-of-iphone-13-is-shipped-with-headset-in-box

A photo shared on the MacRumors forum

by the user

The Apple website in France confirms that all models of the iPhone line 22 are sold with EarPods included.

Apple does not include charger and headphones in the box since 2020

From the iPhone ad 12 on 2020, Apple redesigned the boxes of its smartphones to produce less waste and generate greater efficiency in transport in order to have less impact on the environment -environment.

Thus, it was necessary to remove accessories that were previously considered essential, such as headphones and chargers. The company was criticized by its main competitors, such as Xiaomi and Samsung, which a few weeks later also adopted the same strategy and now sell high-performance cell phones without a charger included — Xiaomi never shipped headphones in their cell phone cases.