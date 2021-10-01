French version of iPhone 13 is shipped with headset in box
While there is still no release forecast in Brazil, the new iPhone line 12 is already available in more international markets as of this Friday (1), and the arrival of the devices in France requires Apple to include headphones in the box of its new smartphones.
A country’s legislation designed to protect children under 14 years of potential electromagnetic radiation requires iPhones to ship with EarPods in the box. The goal is to prevent children from bringing smartphones close to their heads, using the headset to make calls.
A photo shared on the MacRumors forum
by the userReckless and shows that the iPhone case 12 Pro is included inside another box, which contains only the headphones with Lightning connector to plug into the smartphone.
The Apple website in France confirms that all models of the iPhone line 22 are sold with EarPods included.
Apple does not include charger and headphones in the box since 2020
From the iPhone ad 12 on 2020, Apple redesigned the boxes of its smartphones to produce less waste and generate greater efficiency in transport in order to have less impact on the environment -environment.
Thus, it was necessary to remove accessories that were previously considered essential, such as headphones and chargers. The company was criticized by its main competitors, such as Xiaomi and Samsung, which a few weeks later also adopted the same strategy and now sell high-performance cell phones without a charger included — Xiaomi never shipped headphones in their cell phone cases.
(Image: Reproduction/Apple)
After removing the headphone jack at 2017, and removing the charger and the headphones out of the box, Apple’s next big decision should be to remove the Lightning connector for charging. thanks to the MagSafe charging system, which should become more and more powerful in the coming years to the point of replacing the cable altogether.
The launch of the new iPhone 14 in Brazil does not have a defined date yet, but it is possible that the ispositives arrive in October, obviously without a charger in the box and no headphones included, although Procon-SP has notified Apple and Samsung about the lack of a charger in the box.
