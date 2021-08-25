india vs england 3rd test day 1 highlights: india vs england 3rd test at headingley day 1 match report and highlights; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 highlights: Rory Burns and Hameed put the class of bowlers, sculpted the wicket, score 120/0 on the ground where India was battered

Highlights

England piled India’s first innings for 78

England bowled out India for just 78 runs in the first innings on the first day of the third Test on Wednesday with a fine performance by the James Anderson-led fast bowlers. England in reply took a lead of 42 runs scoring 120 runs without losing any wicket till the end of the day’s play. Haseeb Hameed was playing 60 off 130 balls with the help of 11 fours while Rory Burns was playing an unbeaten 52 off 125 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six.

Rory Burns and Hameed have put together a fierce class of bowlers on the pitch where the Indian batsmen were all out in 40.4 overs. Both of them have not given much chances to the Indian bowlers in the batting of 42 overs. When the Indian team landed on the second day, it tried to wrap up the first innings of the English team as soon as possible and stop it from a big lead. However, if all the wickets of the hosts are left, then Team India will have to take the lead with full strength.

Kohli should take Sachin’s help to recover from poor form… Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to the captain

Under-100 out for the second time in 9 months

This is the second time in the last nine months that the Indian team has failed to score even 100 runs in an innings. In December last year, against Australia in Adelaide, the team was reduced to just 36 runs in the second innings, which was their lowest score in the history of Test cricket. This is India’s lowest score on the first day of the pitch in 34 years after a resounding victory at Lord’s. The Indian team was last dismissed for less than 100 runs on the first day’s pitch in 1987 when West Indies bundled out the Dilip Vengsarkar-led Indian team for just 75 runs at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground in New Delhi.

Rohit-Rahane could reach only Rahane’s double cross

Only openers Rohit Sharma (19 off 105 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (18 off 54 balls) managed to reach double digits for India at Headingley. After this, the biggest contribution from the team was extra runs with 16 runs. Presenting the sight of great swing, Anderson (3 for six) sent openers Lokesh Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (01) and captain Virat Kohli (7) to the pavilion in the first hour of the match.

Last 6 wickets returned for 22 runs

Indian batsmen had to bear the brunt of ball tampering from outside off-side and the first five batsmen were caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. India lost their last six wickets adding just 22 runs as the team was reduced to 40.4 overs after lunch. Craig Overton (3 for 14), Ollie Robinson (2 for 16) and Sam Curran (2 for 27) took advantage of Anderson’s pressure to wrap up the Indian innings.

Virat’s decision reversed

The dominance of England bowlers can be gauged from the fact that the Indian innings hit only six fours. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat despite the sky being cloudy which backfired. Anderson left no stone unturned to prove his decision wrong. He sent Rahul (0), who scored a century in the last match at Lord’s, to the pavilion in the first over itself. Rahul, trying to drive the ball outside off-side, gives a catch to Buttler. Pujara (01) also caught the wicket-keeper off Anderson’s delivery in the fifth over.

ENGvIND: Anderson became a call for Kohli, hunted for the record seventh time in Tests

Kohli’s flop show continues

Captain Kohli hit Robinson for the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but Anderson caught him at the hands of Butler to reduce India’s score to 20 for three in the 11th over. Rohit and Rahane then took over the innings. Both batted very cautiously and meanwhile made some good shots against Sam Curran, the weak link in England’s bowling attack. Rahane hit the fast bowler for two while Rohit hit the only boundary of the morning session.

Rahane got out just before lunch

Rahane took the team’s score beyond 50 runs in the 25th over with a four on Craig Overton, but in the next over he was caught behind the wicket by Robinson. India scored 56 for four till lunch. India lost the wicket of Rishabh Pant (02) in the fourth over after lunch, who was caught by the wicketkeeper off Robinson’s delivery.

IND 1st Innings Highlights: Virat, Pujara, Rohit all failed, first innings reduced to 78, Indian batting pole open at Headingley

then the line

India lost the wickets of Rohit, Mohammed Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (04) and Jasprit Bumrah for 67 runs, taking the team’s score from five for 67 to nine for 67. Overton ended the Indian innings with Mohammad Siraj (03) caught by captain Joe Root. There was no change in the team that India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. England made two changes with David Malan in place of opener Dom Sibley while Overton replaced injured pacer Mark Wood in the playing XI.

Offering a view of great swing, Anderson dismissed opener Lokesh Rahul (0) in the very first over of the match. Rahul, trying to drive the ball outside off-side, gives a catch to Buttler.