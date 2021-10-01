gene-therapy-restores-a-patient's-vision-that-hasn't-seen-color-for-years

Science has been showing day after day the possibility of changing the lives of people with visual impairment: a new study from Harvard Medical School Eric Pierce (United States) has managed to help patients who cannot they had seen color for years through a therapy injected directly into the eyeballs. The treatment allowed you to see colors more clearly than ever before.

Several study participants, all with a severe type of genetic visual impairment called congenital amaurosis of Leber, reported an improvement in vision. While still far from perfect, they can now move around safely with less assistance and find smaller objects. One of them reported that the treatment provided the ability to see colors for the first time in years. Patient reports range from discerning food on a plate to the shock of seeing the color pink in the sky during sunset.

(Image: Harry Quan/Unsplash)

Most of the tested gene therapies are less direct. The researchers’ idea was to remove cells from a volunteer’s body, treat them and then reintroduce them into his body. But that’s not possible with the retina, so the patients had to be treated with injections into the eyes. The treatment seems to have had positive results, so far.

“We are excited to see the first signs of effectiveness because it means that gene editing is working. This is the first time we have evidence that gene editing is working and improving visual function,” the researchers say.

Source: NPR via Futurism