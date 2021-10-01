OnePlus Z2 TWS headphones have leaked specs and look
OnePlus is close to launching another model of wireless headset, the Z2 TWS. After renderings have already been reported by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on Twitter), the GizNext portal has published full accessory specs, such as battery capacity, weight and general features.
The OnePlus Z2 TWS will look similar to its predecessor, the Buds Z. model will bring a small change in the angle of the tip that enters the intra-ear canal, to provide a more comfortable fit. The headphones will have active noise canceling and 40 mm drivers inside, in addition to anti-wind construction and three built-in microphones to aid the algorithm of muffling external sounds in audio calls.
The device will still have IP resistance42 against water and sweat, IPX4 certified on the carrying case. It will support Bluetooth 5.2, but without Bluetooth Low Energy, a feature that reduces power consumption. Previous rumors point to possible support for Dolby Atmos, but this was not mentioned in the latest leak.
The headphones will have battery 40 mAh, while the protective cover will have 75 mAh with support for charging via a USB-C input, but will not support wireless charging. According to the information disclosed, it will be possible to play content for five uninterrupted hours with noise cancellation enabled, or seven hours without the algorithm. The total time on calls is around three hours, while the cover can provide between and 42 extra hours of use, depending on resources used and volume level.
The OnePlus Z2 TWS will still have controls on the side of the headphones, with one tap to pause or play content, two taps to advance track and three taps to change the noise canceling setting or change the connected device depending on the duration of the last ring. For calls, the double click can answer or end calls, while a three-second touch rejects the contact. The product will be available in black and white. A curious detail is that the weight of the Z2 TWS is different in each tone: while the lighter version brings 4.6 grams on the headphones and 55 grams in the case, the darker variant is 4.5 grams and 38,5 grams, respectively. The reason for this has not been explained. OnePlus has not yet released the official release date for the Z2 TWS, but the device is expected to appear in the same OnePlus 9 RT presentation event, expected for this October.
OnePlus has not yet released the official release date for the Z2 TWS, but the device is expected to appear in the same OnePlus 9 RT presentation event, expected for this October.
Source: GizNext
